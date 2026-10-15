Brands are replacing plastic packaging to keep pace with new sustainability laws. As material changes to packaging become mandatory, producers must figure out how to do so while remaining on-brand. Luckily, newly published research from Quad1 (NYSE: QUAD) reveals that sustainable packaging changes can not only increase successful recycling outcomes, but also positively shape consumers’ brand perception.

The study of e-commerce shoppers was presented this week at SPC Advance by Dr. Mengmeng Zhao, Associate Research Director at Quad’s premarket testing group Accelerated Marketing Insights (AMI) and a Path to Purchase Institute 40 Under 40 honoree. The research conducted on behalf of Seaman Paper analyzed consumer behavior and sentiment around their Vela™ packaging, a 100% paper-based alternative to traditional flexible plastic packaging. The at-home e-commerce experiment sought to understand whether the material could offer a more sustainable packaging option, and how changing such a familiar material could affect the consumer experience.

The findings were significant for the Sustainable Packaging Coalition audience: