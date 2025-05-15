According to new research from The Harris Poll (THP), consumers want more, well, realness in their lives.
When it comes to how brands interact with them, that means more in-real-life (IRL) activations and brick-and-mortar retail experiences that offer a “wow” factor, plus other tangible brand expressions — including immersive print catalogs and direct mail — that they can touch and feel.
Those findings appear in “The Return of Touch Report: Reimagining Consumer Engagement in 2025,” a new white paper from The Harris Poll, presented by Quad. For its study, THP conducted a demographically representative survey of 2,068 U.S. adults.
The Harris Poll notes in the report that the rise of smart phones, starting with the 2007 launch of the iPhone, prompted “a radical overhaul in how brands and consumers perceive and discuss touch. The word quickly became synonymous with touchscreen — a swift stroke across smooth glass opening doors to portals across the e-commerce landscape. Much of retail, as a result, became largely two-dimensional in its presentation.”
But THP says that today, “the pendulum is swinging back toward three-dimensional touch,” and this is not just about boomer nostalgia, as younger consumer — specifically Gen Zers and Millennials — show even higher demand for tangible, touchable brand experiences than older generations.
THP calls this cultural shift the “Return of Touch” (RoT).
Screen-weary consumers are seeking out IRL experiences as an antidote to digital overload
Just over 8 out of 10 (81%) of Gen Z respondents say, “I often wish I could disconnect from digital devices more easily.” As THP’s report puts it, “Our lives have become so digitally entangled, ‘offline’ has become a coveted currency of its own” — and shopping in physical retail stores “has become a more desirable form of analog escapism.”
Tactile retail experiences make brands come alive for consumers
Nearly 9 out of 10 (86%) shoppers aged 18-44 say that being able to touch products is essential to deciding whether to make a purchase. And just over 7 out of 10 (71%) consumers of all ages say that brick-and-mortar retail experiences help them connect more deeply with brands.
Printed media makes brands feel more authentic to consumers
Just over 7 out of 10 (71%) consumers say, “Print catalogs or magazines feel more authentic than digital campaigns.” And 65% say they look forward to receiving catalogs from brands — a number that’s even higher (73%) among Gen Zers and Millennials.
Brick-and-mortar retail experiences can create a sense of community among consumers craving connection
“In a nod to an unmet need for in-person community, waiting is part of the experience,” The Harris Poll report says, noting that 6 out of 10 (60%) Gen Z and Millennial consumers say that waiting in line for a hyped retailer is part of the fun. Additionally, just over 7 out of 10 (73%) Gen Zers and Millennials say, “Shopping at a hyped retailer or pop-up feels like being part of a cultural moment,” while 62% say, “Unique, Instagrammable store designs strongly influence where I shop.”
Consumers want direct mail that grabs their attention
The Harris Poll notes that nearly 7 out of 10 (69%) of all consumers and nearly 8 out of 10 (78%) of Gen Z and Millennial consumers say that in the past year, they’ve been influenced by print media to choose a brand over competitors, while 62% of all consumers — and 72% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers — say, “I wish more brands focused on surprising me through mail.”
As The Harris Poll “The Return of Touch Report” paper puts it, “Consumers see their interactions with brands and retailers as parts of their social lives — engendering a sense of community and inspiration — and they value IRL experiences and touchpoints for the sense of authenticity and realness that digital alone doesn’t offer.”
