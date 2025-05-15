According to new research from The Harris Poll (THP), consumers want more, well, realness in their lives.

When it comes to how brands interact with them, that means more in-real-life (IRL) activations and brick-and-mortar retail experiences that offer a “wow” factor, plus other tangible brand expressions — including immersive print catalogs and direct mail — that they can touch and feel.

Those findings appear in “The Return of Touch Report: Reimagining Consumer Engagement in 2025,” a new white paper from The Harris Poll, presented by Quad. For its study, THP conducted a demographically representative survey of 2,068 U.S. adults.

The Harris Poll notes in the report that the rise of smart phones, starting with the 2007 launch of the iPhone, prompted “a radical overhaul in how brands and consumers perceive and discuss touch. The word quickly became synonymous with touchscreen — a swift stroke across smooth glass opening doors to portals across the e-commerce landscape. Much of retail, as a result, became largely two-dimensional in its presentation.”

But THP says that today, “the pendulum is swinging back toward three-dimensional touch,” and this is not just about boomer nostalgia, as younger consumer — specifically Gen Zers and Millennials — show even higher demand for tangible, touchable brand experiences than older generations.

THP calls this cultural shift the “Return of Touch” (RoT).

The full report is a must-read for marketers — you can download it (free) here — but for now, five key takeaways: