Etsy’s new campaign highlights its human side, addressing anxiety over AI
With the collective creative community’s AI anxiety level ever-rising, Etsy’s newest campaign, dubbed “Brand Mission Campaign,” gets back to brand roots by highlighting the human creators of hand-crafted goods that set the e-commerce platform apart, Marketing Dive’s Peter Adams reports. Debuting with a spot that asks “What does a robot know about love?,” the campaign is accompanied by an update in platform selling standards requiring that every item sold “have a degree of human involvement,” Adams notes.
Colgate-Palmolive leverages AI in scent product development
Colgate-Palmolive is using AI in product innovation to create new fragrance combinations, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports. Last year, the CPG company launched shower gels developed with the technology — the Aroma Essence line. The process entailed pulling from billions of data points, including brain scans, to predict consumers’ emotional responses to scents, Johnston notes, adding that each gel is named after the “mood” it aims to elicit (Forever Happy, Ultimate Relax, Alluring Love and more).
Ad Age explores the year’s biggest AI developments thus far
In an article titled “The top 5 AI advancements in 2024 so far — and their impact on advertising,” Ad Age’s Asa Hiken explores what’s been a busy first half of the year for the headline-making technology. Examples cited by Hiken include text-to-video models, such as Sora and Showrunner, as well as Apple Intelligence. Find the full story here.
ICYMI: OpenAI experiences breach as hackers target AI data ‘treasure troves’
Following a recent security breach of OpenAI’s systems, generative AI tool users should remember “that AI companies are treasure troves for hackers,” TechCrunch’s Devin Coldewey writes. While OpenAI sources stated that the breach only affected an internal employee discussion forum, Coldewey argues that it underscores the fact that “AI companies have become gatekeepers to a tremendous amount of very valuable data.” Read the full story here.
ICYMI: Motorola launches AI-generated campaign
You can’t spell fashion without AI — or so says Motorola. The company’s new “Styled with Moto” campaign utilizes an AI-generated runway to showcase the Razr 50 folding smartphone, featuring virtual models in garments inspired by the Motorola phone, Campaign US’s Brandon Doerrer reports. To create the content, Motorola leveraged nine different AI tools, generating thousands of images “that were altered to incorporate the brand’s logo and then upscaled and animated,” Doerrer notes, adding that the campaign is running across social channels.
