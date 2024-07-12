Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Etsy’s new campaign highlights its human side, addressing anxiety over AI

Colgate-Palmolive leverages AI in scent product development

Colgate-Palmolive is using AI in product innovation to create new fragrance combinations, Consumer Goods Technology’s Lisa Johnston reports. Last year, the CPG company launched shower gels developed with the technology — the Aroma Essence line. The process entailed pulling from billions of data points, including brain scans, to predict consumers’ emotional responses to scents, Johnston notes, adding that each gel is named after the “mood” it aims to elicit (Forever Happy, Ultimate Relax, Alluring Love and more).

See also: “Clorox boosts innovation with generative AI,” as we noted in the June 14 edition of this column.