Welcome to The Week in Generative AI , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

U.S. record labels sue AI music generators, alleging copyright infringement

Some of the world’s largest record labels — including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group — filed lawsuits this week against the makers of text-to-song generation tools Suno and Udio, NBC News’ Angela Yang reports. The lawsuits allege that building such services required “copying decades worth of the world’s most popular sound recordings” and that the developers of Suno and Udio have been “deliberately evasive” about what content was used to train their AI models.

Previously: “Some of music’s biggest stars sign open letter warning of AI threat to artists,” as we noted in the April 5 edition of this column.