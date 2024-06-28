Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.
U.S. record labels sue AI music generators, alleging copyright infringement
Some of the world’s largest record labels — including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group — filed lawsuits this week against the makers of text-to-song generation tools Suno and Udio, NBC News’ Angela Yang reports. The lawsuits allege that building such services required “copying decades worth of the world’s most popular sound recordings” and that the developers of Suno and Udio have been “deliberately evasive” about what content was used to train their AI models.
Previously: “Some of music’s biggest stars sign open letter warning of AI threat to artists,” as we noted in the April 5 edition of this column.
Gmail rolls out Gemini AI side panel
As promised at its I/O developer conference last month, Google is now rolling out a Gemini AI-powered side panel for Gmail capable of summarizing email threads and drafting new emails, The Verge’s Jay Peters reports. The tool will only be available to paid Gemini users and will also launch on Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive, Peters notes.
Previously: “Google search’s new AI Overviews offers hilariously bad advice,” as we noted in the May 31 edition of this column.
Toys “R” Us sees backlash following release of AI-generated ad
In an article titled “Toys R Us AI-generated ad sparks backlash in creative community,” Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli explores reactions to the toy retailer’s newest ad, which, per a company announcement, is “the first-ever brand film using OpenAI’s new text-to-video tool Sora.” The idea of Toys “R” Us leveraging AI to create an ad about its own creation journey was (unsurprisingly) not well met amongst creatives, who, as Pasquarelli notes, turned to social media to express their displeasure. Read the full story here.
Previously: “OpenAI teases new text-to-video AI model called Sora,” as we noted in the February 16 edition of this column.
Gatorade is working on a new AI-powered hydration coach
PepsiCo’s Gatorade has been working on an AI-powered hydration coach, Marketing Dive’s Peter Adams reports. In a video display as part of an activation at Stagwell’s Sport Beach venue at Cannes, Gatorade unveiled the AI assistant, called Anna, which educates consumers on hydration science, Adams notes, adding that Gatorade is aiming for pilot testing in selected markets later this year or early 2025.
Previously: “Gatorade reboots ‘Is It In You?’ in largest campaign ever, featuring Michael Jordan, Caitlin Clark and others,” as we noted in the May 31 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.
AI in the market: