New beauty brand Pretty Smart launches exclusively at Walmart

Positioned as an affordable luxury beauty brand, Pretty Smart just launched online and at 2,800 Walmart stores, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. The brand, which was founded by industry veteran Marissa Shipman and created in partnership with Walmart, features 27 products ranging in price from $7.50 to $10, Ruben notes. The launch marks the latest step in Walmart’s beauty expansion, which also includes a partnership with DTC hair color brand Madison Reed, as we noted last fall in this column.

