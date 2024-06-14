Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.
New beauty brand Pretty Smart launches exclusively at Walmart
Positioned as an affordable luxury beauty brand, Pretty Smart just launched online and at 2,800 Walmart stores, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. The brand, which was founded by industry veteran Marissa Shipman and created in partnership with Walmart, features 27 products ranging in price from $7.50 to $10, Ruben notes. The launch marks the latest step in Walmart’s beauty expansion, which also includes a partnership with DTC hair color brand Madison Reed, as we noted last fall in this column.
Glossy E-commerce Summit 2024: Brands discuss seeing better margins in wholesale than in DTC
At the Glossy E-commerce Summit this week, executives discussed how rising costs have made wholesale a higher-margin channel for some brands than DTC, Glossy’s Jill Manoff reports. Some reasons for this role reversal in the two channels cited by leaders at the summit include logistics, personnel and acquisition costs, Manoff notes. Keep reading here.
Zendaya is On’s newest brand ambassador
In what’s set to be a multi-year partnership, actress Zendaya has been announced as Swiss DTC athletic shoe and apparel brand On’s newest brand ambassador, Variety’s Anna Tingley reports. The two parties also debuted their first creative campaign with “Dream Together,” a one-minute short film starring Zendaya, Tingley notes, adding that the campaign aims to “open a conversation about how movement brings people together,” per a brand statement.
