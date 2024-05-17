Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

DTC supplement brand Hilma partners with Walmart

DTC health and nutrition supplement brand Hilma has partnered with Walmart, bringing the brand’s digestive and immune support products to the mega retailer’s growing supplement offerings both online and in-store, Modern Retail’s Gabriela Barkho reports. Already boasting partnerships with Target and other retailers, Hilma’s retail presence will surpass 10,000 locations this year, Barkho notes, adding that the brand’s digestive aids were the most attractive to Walmart. “[Walmart has] been very clear with us that they’re committed to being a leader in digestive health, and specifically interested in offering cleaner natural solutions to their customers,” Hilma Co-Founder Nina Mullen told Modern Retail. Read the whole story here.

See also: “Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme supplement brand launches at Target” (Retail Dive)

Adore Me launches AI-powered custom design tool

DTC women’s intimate apparel brand Adore Me has launched “AM by You,” an AI tool allowing customers to generate personalized designs, Retail Touch Points’ Alicia Esposito reports. Consumers can enter “detailed prompts about the designs they want to create, including colors, patterns and imagery,” and the AI image generator creates ready-to-purchase products tailored to these specifications, Esposito notes. Adore Me VP of Strategy Ranjan Roy tells Retail Touch Points the “AM by You” tool has been two years in the making: “From the beginning, we knew this technology could allow anyone to visually create something beautiful, exciting and personal. When Midjourney and DALL-E started to really capture people’s imagination, we started playing around with them a lot.” Read the whole story here.

See also: “Reebok launches AI-powered custom digital sneaker design tool,” as we noted in this week’s edition of The Week in Generative AI.

Andie Swim launches second collection in partnership with Mindy Kaling

DTC swimwear brand Andie Swim just announced its second collection in partnership with TV and film star Mindy Kaling, Retail Dive’s Suzette Parmley reports. The collection, dubbed “Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie,” consists of cover-ups, and two-piece and one-piece swimsuits, including an exclusive suit created by Kaling, The Marco One Piece, Parmley notes. “I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie’s signature style of empowering, flattering and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body,” Kaling said in a statement. Sized from XS to 3X and priced $52-to-$128, the collection is available online.

