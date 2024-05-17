Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Apple is nearing deal with OpenAI, bringing ChatGPT to iPhone

Continuing “a broader push to bring artificial intelligence features to its devices,” Apple is nearing a deal with OpenAI that would make ChatGPT features available in iOS18, the iPhone’s next operating system update, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Julia Love report. While details of the potential deal remain private, anticipation continues to build surrounding the rollout of AI features to the iPhone — which industry observers suggest could happen as soon as next month, at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will be held June 10-14 this year.

Previously: “Apple in discussions with Google to power iPhone AI features,” as we noted in the March 22, 2024 edition of this column.

Reebok launches AI-powered custom digital sneaker design tool

Reebok has partnered with Instagram and metaverse design firm Futureverse to launch “Reebok Impact,” an AI tool that allows consumers to create customized digital sneakers, Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume reports. Users access the tool on Instagram, where AI-generated art is used to customize the model sneaker, Berthiaume notes, adding that this image can then be sent to Reebok Impact via Instagram direct message where Futureverse will then create a ready-to-purchase, digital version of the sneaker compatible with Fortnite and Roblox gaming platforms. “Through Reebok Impact, we look forward to revolutionizing the digital fashion landscape and providing our customers with a unique and immersive experience,” Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in a statement.

Microsoft Places leverages AI to suggest best times for your next in-office day

Aiming to streamline the complicated office schedules of post-pandemic hybrid work environments, Microsoft has unveiled Places, an AI-powered app that helps employees coordinate in-office days with team members, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports. The app — which went into preview this week — gives users new features in Outlook and Teams, such as a tool allowing managers to set priority in-office days and “a dedicated location plan section where you can set and share the days you’ll use the office and view which days your co-workers are proposing to head in,” Warren notes.

