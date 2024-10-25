Welcome to The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology-driven transformation of marketing.
Media companies continue to apply legal pressure as generative AI is seemingly everywhere
As generative AI becomes integrated into seemingly all aspects of digital life, media companies continue to apply legal pressure on AI companies. News Corp, parent of media brands including The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, this week filed a lawsuit against AI chatbot and search engine company Perplexity, alleging copyright infringement, The Verge reports. This comes a week after The New York Times sent Perplexity a “cease and desist” notice, demanding that the AI company stop using its content for generative AI purposes, Reuters reports.
Meanwhile, film and TV players are taking legal action as well. Alcon Entertainment — a production company for the film Blade Runner 2049 — filed suit this week against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Warner Bros. Discovery, alleging copyright infringement and false endorsement, The Hollywood Reporter’s Winston Cho reports. The suit centers around AI-generated images displayed at a recent Tesla robotaxi event, Cho notes.
New federal rules give consumers greater control over personal data
Financial services providers will be required to “unlock” access to personal customer financial data under a new rule just finalized by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The new rule gives customers greater capabilities to access, review and transfer data collected through bank accounts, credit cards, mobile wallets, payment apps and other items. The goal, according to a CFPB statement: “By fueling competition and consumer choice, the rule will help lower prices on loans and improve customer service across payments, credit and banking markets.” Note: It took all of one day for banking industry groups to file a legal challenge, alleging that the CFPB has overstepped its authority, Banking Dive reports.
Separately, the Justice Department has introduced a proposed new rule that would restrict or prohibit the sale of personal data to organizations in countries that are adversaries of the United States. CyberScoop’s Derek B. Johnson explains that the proposal restricts the sale of “bulk” sensitive data across six categories: driver’s license and Social Security numbers, geolocation data, biometric identifiers, human genomic data, health information and financial information. The rule targets six countries by name: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.
Stat of the week: 69%
That’s the share of consumers who said they are concerned over fraud and identity theft when shopping online, according to a new CardRates.com survey, per Chain Store Age.
Zillow is using climate change data to enhance for-sale property listings
In response to surveys showing that 80% of U.S. adults include climate change as a factor in homebuying, Zillow just updated its for-sale property listings with information about the risks of flood, wildfire, wind, heat and air-quality problems, Sustainable Brands reports. The online real estate marketplace announced it is building risk assessments into U.S. listing pages and offering data points such as risk scores and insurance requirements.
Forrester: Loyalty and marketing data to converge in 2025
As a part of its Q3 B2C Marketing CMO Pulse Survey, Forrester is predicting that B2C marketers will accelerate efforts to break down silos between marketing and loyalty programs. The survey found that 78% of marketing executives agree that the systems are unnecessarily separate. “Conventional wisdom says that eliminating redundant channel execution across marketing and loyalty is low-hanging fruit,” per Forrester, “but the most impactful and pragmatic opportunity lies with synchronizing data.”
OpenAI & Microsoft award grants to newsrooms
OpenAI and Microsoft have partnered with The Lenfest Institute for Journalism to award a total of $10 million in newsroom grants, MediaPost’s Ray Schultz reports. Designed to “help newsrooms explore artificial intelligence and how it can drive sustainability in local journalism,” the grants will allow each newsroom to hire a two-year AI fellow who will focus projects on implementing AI tech, Schultz notes. Grant recipients include Chicago Sun-Times owner Chicago Public Media, The Minnesota Star Tribune and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Anthropic announces AI agents capable of using a computer like a human
Anthropic just announced AI agents that can “use a computer to complete complex tasks like a human would,” CNBC’s Hayden Field reports. The enhancement, dubbed Computer Use, means the AI agents can “interpret what’s on a computer screen, select buttons, enter text, navigate websites and execute tasks through any software and real-time internet browsing,” Field notes, adding that the feature is now available to developers in public beta.
