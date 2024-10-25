Welcome to The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology-driven transformation of marketing.

Media companies continue to apply legal pressure as generative AI is seemingly everywhere

New federal rules give consumers greater control over personal data

Stat of the week: 69%

That’s the share of consumers who said they are concerned over fraud and identity theft when shopping online, according to a new CardRates.com survey, per Chain Store Age.

Zillow is using climate change data to enhance for -sale property listings

Forrester: Loyalty and marketing data to converge in 2025

OpenAI & Microsoft award gran ts to newsrooms

Anthropic announces AI agents capable of using a computer like a human

Anthropic just announced AI agents that can “use a computer to complete complex tasks like a human would,” CNBC’s Hayden Field reports. The enhancement, dubbed Computer Use, means the AI agents can “interpret what’s on a computer screen, select buttons, enter text, navigate websites and execute tasks through any software and real-time internet browsing,” Field notes, adding that the feature is now available to developers in public beta. More on tools & advancements: “New vehicle and people tracking software doesn’t need biometrics or license plates” (StateScoop)