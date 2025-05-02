Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Degree turns Cool Rush antiperspirant controversy into a splashy new product launch
Degree has re-released its Cool Rush antiperspirant, restoring the original scent after a New Coke-esque drama involving social media posts, public apologies and an official petition. The Unilever-owned brand tweaked the formula for its flagship product last year, prompting a massive backlash across TikTok and Reddit; a customer-led Change.org campaign launched in November, and the brand promised to rectify its mistake in an Instagram post the following month. Instead of eating crow, Degree is leaning into what it’s calling a “brand course-correction” — the rollout of the new (old) scent, called Original Cool Rush, includes a parade on Saturday (May 3) in San Jose, California and partnerships with athletes and creators as part of the #CoolRushIsSoBack social campaign.
More launches and expansions:
International Delight drops sweet limited-edition alarm clocks to promote Cinnabon collaboration
International Delight’s knack for collaborations — its coffee creamer line includes Hershey’s, Almond Joy and Reese’s tie-ins — continues with its latest offering, a flavored iced coffee created in partnership with Cinnabon. To promote this new release, the brands are running a sweepstakes for some seriously unique branded merch: a limited-edition collection of alarm clocks, featuring an integrated minifridge (for chilling canned iced coffees) and an attached aromatic diffuser (which emits a custom Cinnabon scent). The giveaway will remain open through May 20 on International Delight’s Instagram, while the new flavor is available now in 15-ounce cans at convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide.
More brand collabs:
Mary Dowling Whiskey Company releases a historical fiction book celebrating the legacy of its namesake
The Louisville-based Mary Dowling Whiskey Company is using Mother’s Day as a springboard for an ambitious brand tie-in: a new historical fiction book, published by Post Hill Press. The 312-page novel, “Mother of Bourbon: The Greatest American Whiskey Story Never Told,” traces the dramatic life of the company’s namesake, a prolific distiller who rose to fame (and infamy) during the heady days of pre-Prohibition bourbon. “Mother of Bourbon” is available now in hardcover at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon, as well as in Louisville’s Carmichael’s Bookstore, for $30.
