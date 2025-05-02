Degree turns Cool Rush antiperspirant controversy into a splashy new product launch

Degree has re-released its Cool Rush antiperspirant, restoring the original scent after a New Coke-esque drama involving social media posts, public apologies and an official petition. The Unilever-owned brand tweaked the formula for its flagship product last year, prompting a massive backlash across TikTok and Reddit; a customer-led Change.org campaign launched in November, and the brand promised to rectify its mistake in an Instagram post the following month. Instead of eating crow, Degree is leaning into what it’s calling a “brand course-correction” — the rollout of the new (old) scent, called Original Cool Rush, includes a parade on Saturday (May 3) in San Jose, California and partnerships with athletes and creators as part of the #CoolRushIsSoBack social campaign.

