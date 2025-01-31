Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

McCormick unveils 2025 Flavor Forecast and announces Aji Amarillo as the “Flavor of the Year”

McCormick just announced the release of its Flavor Forecast 25th Edition, launching its latest flavor innovation in honor of its 2025 Flavor of the Year: aji amarillo. A staple in traditional Peruvian cuisine, this yellow chile pepper (as it literally translates to in English) is now increasingly being added to a wide variety of dishes — from appetizers to drinks — and features “fruity, tropical notes, reminiscent of passion fruit and mango, with a moderate heat ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU),” per a McCormick statement. To celebrate the release of its Flavor Forecast and its limited-time Aji Amarillo Seasoning — available at retailers beginning in early February — McCormick will host its first-ever Flavor Night Market at Miami’s food market Smorgasburg Feb. 21-22, where guests can sample aji amarillo–inspired food and beverages and explore the brand’s other 2025 flavor predictions.

More food and beverage innovations: