Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Wonder brand launches a snack cake line
Iconic bread brand Wonder just launched a snack cake line, offering a “fresh take on classic indulgences,” Progressive Grocer’s Emily Crow reports, with everything from glazed honey buns and cream-filled confetti cakes to frosted mini donuts and peanut butter wafers. The point is to give consumers “a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle,” Director of Brand Management at Wonder Ashley Hornsby told Crow.
More product launches and expansions:
- “The Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola Flavors Pack Offers Convenience” (Trend Hunter)
- “Coca-Cola cracks open Minute Maid vodka cocktails” (Food Dive)
- “Krusteaz introduces Cheesecake Muffin Mix” (Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery)
- “JUST Protein Shakes Offer 20g of Protein for Daily Nutrition” (Trend Hunter)
- “Little Debbie Ice Cream Bars Return With 4 Beloved Flavors” (Southern Living)
- “Cure Hydration Expands to Whole Foods Across the U.S.” (Trend Hunter)
Bush’s Beans invites fans to create a personalized keepsake can in March Madness tie-in with Seth Curry
Bush’s Beans just launched a March Madness promotion in partnership with NBA star Seth Curry that allows fans to create their own commemorative can of Bush’s Beans. Every Wednesday during the NCAA basketball tournament (through April 2), fans can visit YourFamOnACan.com to claim a complimentary customized can (while supplies last) and learn how to make Curry’s own Curry Family Caviar — his family’s take on cowboy caviar bean dip — as well as share their own family recipes.
More activations and promotions:
- “Mug Brings Back ‘Last Dog Standing’ For March Madness” (MediaPost)
- “The HI-CHEW Getaway Mix Layover Immerses Travelers in a Sweet Escape” (Trend Hunter)
Zing Zang debuts Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix
Zing Zang just introduced a new offering that taps into consumers’ growing interest in pickle-flavored offerings. Zing Zang Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix is made with real pickle brine along with Zing Zang’s standard Bloody Mary recipe components (“seven real vegetable juices, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and a blend of bold spices and seasonings”). Fans can sample Zing Zang Dill Pickle at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida in late April. The new offering is currently available online at Amazon.com and is rolling out to grocery retailers and wine/spirit stores nationwide.
More flavor innovations:
NYX Professional Makeup launches limited-time “A Minecraft Movie” collection
NYX Professional Makeup just announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures on a collection inspired by “A Minecraft Movie,” the first live-action adaptation of the video game for the big screen. The beauty brand describes the “A Minecraft Movie” collection as “buildable,” allowing fans “to craft their artistry without limits” while “connecting the makeup and gaming communities.” Available now at nyxcosmetics.com, with retail rollout on March 24, the limited-edition collection includes items such as Cheeky Mob Blush Balms in stackable Minecraft-inspired cube packaging.
More CPG collabs and partnerships:
- “Irish Brands Native Denims, Kerrygold Cheese Team on Special Cheese Pocket Jeans” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Shaq-A-Licious sour pineapple gummies is latest Slurpee flavor” (Brand Innovators)
- “Sargento Launches ‘Natural’ American Cheese” (Food Manufacturing)
- “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey” (Trend Hunter)
