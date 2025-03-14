Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Hostess and REDCON1 partner to create “indulgent” protein offerings

Hostess just announced a multi-year partnership with sports nutrition brand REDCON1 that will see the Twinkie maker’s iconic snacks transformed into protein shakes for “a unique, indulgent protein experience,” per a brand announcement. The REDCON1 x Hostess collab will include limited-edition and seasonal protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes in flavors inspired by the Hostess brand’s treats (in addition to Twinkies, think Ding Dongs, Donettes, etc.).

Clorox shows the emotional power of cleaning with new “Clean Feels Good” brand platform

Clorox just launched a new brand platform that “reimagines what brings small moments of satisfaction into people’s daily lives,” per a brand announcement. The “Clean Feels Good” platform is based on research Clorox conducted with bioinformatics company Emotiv to determine if cleaning can compete with the positive emotions evoked by activities such as petting puppies, getting a massage or enjoying a favorite beverage. Using electroencephalography (EEG) technology to monitor brain patterns for “good feelings,” Emotiv tested participants to gauge their responses to three household activities — cleaning the toilet, cleaning the sink and wiping off counters — and seven classic “feel-good activities.” Results showed that, for instance, 37% of participants felt better cleaning the toilet than they did petting puppies. “Clean Feels Good” is centered around TV commercials, including this 90-second hero spot, that feature real responses from study participants.

Captain Morgan launches new “mouth-blowing” sweet chili lime offering

Captain Morgan just unveiled a new flavor and is partnering with actress Amrit Kaur and comedian Devon Walker to help, well, describe it, per a brand announcement. Combining “sweetness, zesty citrus flavors and notes of subtle chili heat,” Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime, with an ABV of 35%, is described by Kaur and Walker as “mouth-blowing.” In a quirky 15-second PSA-style spot, Kaur says that “millions suffer from basic beverages that fail to blow their mouths,” while Walker points to Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime as the antidote, with Kaur likening it to “riding a rainbow through an active volcano.” The new offering from the Diageo-owned brand is now rolling out nationwide.

21SEEDS tequila and Danielle Robay launch card game that empowers women to call the shots

Female-founded infused tequila brand 21SEEDS just unveiled a card game in partnership with TV host, podcaster and Question Everything creator Danielle Robay. Timed to Women’s History Month, Shot Callers, as the game is called, is “a celebration of women supporting women and calling the shots,” per a brand announcement. The game’s playing cards represent the Diageo-owned brand’s three varieties of infused tequila — Valencia Orange, Cucumber Jalapeño and Grapefruit Hibiscus — with prompts designed to spark conversation and empower “players to be ready to call the shots in every aspect of their lives.” Available at 21SEEDS.com, the 21SEEDS x Question Everything Shot Callers game includes prompts such as “Share your most embarrassing or hilarious dating story” and “What celebrity’s closet would you love to raid?”

