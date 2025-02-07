Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Target debuts rebrand for its private-label Up&Up brand

Target just officially unveiled a new “design-forward look” for its private-label Up&Up brand (styled as up&up), with a focus on clarity, durability and utility, Fast Company’s Hunter Schwarz reports. Three years in the making, the relaunch includes not only updates to branding and packaging, but also “reformulated products, reduced plastic usage and hundreds of new items,” Schwarz notes. Now with more vivid colors, a larger logo, improved ergonomics and durability, the new Up&Up packaging spans the label’s more than 2,000 products — from aluminum foil to diapers to a nighttime sleep aid. Previously: “Target announces additions to its Up&Up line and launches Dealworthy,” from the Feb. 16, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.

Ace Hardware launches customized yard-care subscription service

Stat of the week: $34 million

Allbirds debuts net-zero-carbon shoe

Allbirds just unveiled its latest innovation: M0.0NSHOT Zero, “world’s first net zero carbon shoe,” per a brand announcement. With a unisex style that combines Allbirds’ “minimalist design principles with regenerative farming practices,” M0.0NSHOT Zero was created using carbon-negative, regenerative wool from New Zealand’s Lake Hawea Station, a farm known for “sequestering more carbon than it emits” using practices such as native plantings and protecting regenerating forests. Allbirds is releasing a limited run of 500 pairs of the $200 shoe through its brick-and-mortar stores in New York, London, Dubai, Seoul and Tokyo. Previously: “Allbirds partners with Uber Eats for on-demand shoe delivery,” from the Oct. 11, 2024 edition of this column.