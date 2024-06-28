Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Consumers are willing to share their data with retailers “for the right reason,” new survey says
The majority of U.S. consumers are willing to share their data with retailers “for the right reason.” That’s according to a just-released survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by search-as-a-service platform Algolia, Chain Store Age’s Zachary Russell reports. The right reasons include “access to a loyalty program and its perks (29%)” as well as “free samples or trials (27%), one-off discounts or offers (24%) and more personalized/relevant recommendations (20%),” Russell notes. Keep reading here.
See also: “The data you’re missing: Nine truths about the new world of data-informed marketing,” from Quad Insights.
TJ Maxx partners with Mandy Moore to encourage women to buck labels and “Claim Your And”
TJ Maxx just announced the launch of a new campaign through its Maxx You Project, an initiative focused on encouraging women be their authentic selves. Kicking off with singer, actress and mother Mandy Moore, “Claim Your And,” as the campaign is titled, aims to empower women to “break free of the labels that limit them and embrace their full, multi-faceted selves” through workshops and other activations in partnership with Moore and other notable women, per a company statement. In addition to starring in a 50-second spot for the campaign, Moore will engage in a fireside chat with newscaster Simone Boyce on MaxxYouProject.com on July 30, as well as take to social media to share her personal story of overcoming labels. As part of the campaign, TJ Maxx is asking women to share what makes them “feel like their full, authentic self” on the TikTok and Instagram using the hashtag #ClaimYourAnd. For every such comment, TJ Maxx will donate $1 to Dress for Success.
Walmart taps into “spicy” BookTok community with limited-edition hot sauce set
Walmart is tapping into a growing TikTok community in which readers discuss and rank the “spiciness” of their favorite romantasy (a blend of romance and fantasy) books using a “spice scale,” Store Brands’ Greg Sleter reports. The big-box retailer has released a Spicy Books Hot Sauce set featuring five Melinda’s hot sauces in packaging resembling a book. With a price tag of $14.98, the set is available while supplies last on Walmart’s new Spicy Summer landing page. The retailer will also host a Spicy Summer Soirée in Los Angeles for members of TikTok’s BookTok community.
Previously: “Nescafé leans into a TikTok trend with release of limited-edition Affogato Kits,” from the June 21 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.
Foot Locker debuts revamped loyalty program following a successful pilot
In a move designed to support its “Lace Up” plan focused on driving sustainable and profitable growth, Foot Locker this week unveiled an updated version of its loyalty program. The revamped FLX Rewards program includes both a new aesthetic and new member-exclusive benefits such as FLX Cash that customers can apply toward discounts of up to $20 off; priority access to sneaker launches, as well as exclusive events and sales; free returns and the continuation of free shipping; and an upgraded birthday gift. The debut of the new program follows a 2023 pilot Foot Locker conducted in Canada that resulted in “increased engagement with first-time redeemers, higher average order values, higher units per transaction and higher trip frequency,” per a company statement.
Previously: “Foot Locker launches online platform, holiday campaign to signal its role as a ‘leader in the sneaker community,’” from an earlier edition of this column.
Further reading
Retail trends:
- “Walmart, Target, Best Buy pile on as Amazon announces Prime Day schedule” (Retail Dive)
- “Why TikTok-viral brands are embracing brick-and-mortar retail” (Modern Retail)
- “Interest-free Credit Card Installments Drive Higher Spending, Preferred by Retailers Over Traditional Buy Now, Pay Later Plans” (Women’s Wear Daily)
Retail performance:
- “Aldi and Grocery Outlet Bargain Market are growing loyalty shoppers” (Supermarket News)
- “Arc’teryx, Stanley among fastest-growing outdoor brands” (Retail Dive)
Retail launches and partnerships:
- “Amazon in AI partnership to help brands measure ad performance” (Chain Store Age)
- “Sprouts Farmers Market Becomes Official Sponsor Of The SEC” (Store Brands)
- “Why M.M.LaFleur & Perigold are teaming up to sell each other’s products” (Modern Retail)
- “M.M.LaFleur, Perigold Craft Design Partnership Centered on ‘Fashion at Home’” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Price Chopper, McKeever’s Roll Out Instacart’s Caper Carts” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Walmart Partners With American Giant Bringing U.S.-Made Apparel To Millions” (Forbes)
- “Save Mart, Ship Partner To Offer Delivery Service” (Store Brands)
- “Hibbett partners with Walmart, Salesforce for online delivery” (Chain Store Age)
- “Stanley To Launch Exclusive 40-Ounce Quencher Tumblers at Target” (Retail Wire)
- “Target and Shopify team up to expand Target’s third-party marketplace” (TechCrunch)
Retail operations and expansions:
- “Shein Files to go Public in London as U.S. IPO Flounders” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Target’s fourth ‘flow’ distribution center opens in Georgia” (Supply Chain Dive)
- “Hasbro Is Betting On In-Person Play At Two New Jersey Malls” (Forbes)
- “BJ’s Wholesale Plans New Clubs In New Jersey, North Carolina” (Store Brands)
- “L.L. Bean looks beyond New England for growth” (Chain Store Age)
- “Amazon reignites Amazon Fresh store growth with 2nd New Jersey location” (Grocery Dive)
- “Amazon Takes On Temu and Shein With China-Direct Discount Section” (PYMNTS)
Retail campaigns and promotions:
- “Ace Hardware celebrates centennial with nationwide ‘block party’” (HBS Dealer)
- “Amazon ups grocery perks for Prime Day” (Supermarket News)
Retail tech and innovation: