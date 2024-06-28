Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

TJ Maxx partners with Mandy Moore to encourage women to buck labels and “Claim Your And”

TJ Maxx just announced the launch of a new campaign through its Maxx You Project, an initiative focused on encouraging women be their authentic selves. Kicking off with singer, actress and mother Mandy Moore, “Claim Your And,” as the campaign is titled, aims to empower women to “break free of the labels that limit them and embrace their full, multi-faceted selves” through workshops and other activations in partnership with Moore and other notable women, per a company statement. In addition to starring in a 50-second spot for the campaign, Moore will engage in a fireside chat with newscaster Simone Boyce on MaxxYouProject.com on July 30, as well as take to social media to share her personal story of overcoming labels. As part of the campaign, TJ Maxx is asking women to share what makes them “feel like their full, authentic self” on the TikTok and Instagram using the hashtag #ClaimYourAnd. For every such comment, TJ Maxx will donate $1 to Dress for Success.

Walmart taps into “spicy” BookTok community with limited-edition hot sauce set

Walmart is tapping into a growing TikTok community in which readers discuss and rank the “spiciness” of their favorite romantasy (a blend of romance and fantasy) books using a “spice scale,” Store Brands’ Greg Sleter reports. The big-box retailer has released a Spicy Books Hot Sauce set featuring five Melinda’s hot sauces in packaging resembling a book. With a price tag of $14.98, the set is available while supplies last on Walmart’s new Spicy Summer landing page. The retailer will also host a Spicy Summer Soirée in Los Angeles for members of TikTok’s BookTok community. Previously: “Nescafé leans into a TikTok trend with release of limited-edition Affogato Kits,” from the June 21 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.

Foot Locker debuts revamped loyalty program following a successful pilot

In a move designed to support its “Lace Up” plan focused on driving sustainable and profitable growth, Foot Locker this week unveiled an updated version of its loyalty program. The revamped FLX Rewards program includes both a new aesthetic and new member-exclusive benefits such as FLX Cash that customers can apply toward discounts of up to $20 off; priority access to sneaker launches, as well as exclusive events and sales; free returns and the continuation of free shipping; and an upgraded birthday gift. The debut of the new program follows a 2023 pilot Foot Locker conducted in Canada that resulted in “increased engagement with first-time redeemers, higher average order values, higher units per transaction and higher trip frequency,” per a company statement. Previously: “Foot Locker launches online platform, holiday campaign to signal its role as a ‘leader in the sneaker community,’” from an earlier edition of this column.