Clairol partners with Glamsquad for in-home makeovers

Clairol just announced a partnership with Glamsquad to offer free in-home makeovers across four U.S. cities this summer, Retail TouchPoints’ Adam Blair reports. Led by a Glamsquad professional, the two-hour sessions, dubbed Clairol House Calls, include a customized hair-coloring session as well as a manicure and blowout. The house calls are meant to build consumers’ confidence in “incorporating box color into their at-home beauty routines,” Lori Pantel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wella Company North America, maker of Clairol, said in a statement. Open to the first 250 people who apply at Glamsquad.com/Clairol, the house calls will take place across Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Dallas-Ft. Worth between now and Sept. 18.

