Walmart debuts sustainable socks under its Joyspun brand

Walmart, in partnership with textiles company UNIFI, just launched what it’s calling “a more sustainable sock.” The socks, which Walmart is selling under its private-label intimates brand Joyspun, are the first commercial product created using REPREVE Takeback recycled polyester — material that uses post-industrial garments and fabric scraps, resulting in a “more regenerative manufacturing process,” per a brand announcement. The new Joyspun Textile Takeback sock is available now in-store and online at Walmart.com.

Previously: “Walmart creates new crowdsourcing program to spur sustainable packaging innovation,” from the June 7, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.

More launches and expansions: