Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Walmart debuts sustainable socks under its Joyspun brand
Walmart, in partnership with textiles company UNIFI, just launched what it’s calling “a more sustainable sock.” The socks, which Walmart is selling under its private-label intimates brand Joyspun, are the first commercial product created using REPREVE Takeback recycled polyester — material that uses post-industrial garments and fabric scraps, resulting in a “more regenerative manufacturing process,” per a brand announcement. The new Joyspun Textile Takeback sock is available now in-store and online at Walmart.com.
Previously: “Walmart creates new crowdsourcing program to spur sustainable packaging innovation,” from the June 7, 2024 edition of The Week in Retail.
More launches and expansions:
Zales launches brand platform redefining what it means to wear jewelry
Zales just launched a new campaign aimed at positioning itself as “the go-to destination for confident, on-trend women,” per a brand announcement. The “Own It” campaign is meant to “flip the script on traditional fine-jewelry marketing,” positioning jewelry as an everyday option as opposed to just a special occasion item. As part of the initiative, Zales is expanding its offerings to include “trend-driven” collections such as Stellar Allure’s lab-grown diamond designs and the retailer’s own Whimly by Zales, which includes customizable, stackable designs. Timed to the campaign, Zales is also testing a new “store of the future” concept that “blends digital integration” with “vibrant, curated displays for a more self-serve, personalized shopping experience.”
More brand campaigns:
Stat of the week: 39
That’s the number of unique retailers that the average U.S. household shops at each year, with omnichannel shoppers spending nearly two times as much as those who shop solely brick-and-mortar or e-commerce, according to Circana’s “A Day in the Life of the Complex Consumer” report. (See more industry and marketing stats in the latest edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More consumer insights:
Beyoncé’s Cécred joins the Cowboy Carter Tour with the Cécred Roadshow
As the official beauty partner of the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé’s hair care line