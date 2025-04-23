From Barnes & Noble’s 2025 brick-and-mortar store openings to the beauty industry’s projected growth, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

70%

The share of U.S. adults for whom streaming is their first choice for TV and video content, according to Adtaxi’s just–released 2025 Streaming TV Survey, per TV Technology.

0.3%

The percentage by which global media consumption is expected to decrease in 2025, according to PQ Media’s annual “Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast,” per Deadline. (PQ Media says that in 2024 global media consumption grew 2.4% — fueled by national elections and the Paris Summer Olympics.)

61 %

The share of 18- to 24-year-olds who agree with the statement “I’d like to buy more eco-friendly products, but I care about price more,” according to market research firm YPulse’s latest “Fashion Preferences and Style” report, per Sourcing Journal. (See also: “Marketing to Gen Z: This generation’s focus on sustainability trends with caveats,” from Quad.)

60