Welcome to Marketing to Gen Z, a regular column from Quad Insights. In this installment, we take a quick look at the demographic cohort’s reported interest in sustainability — and what it means for marketers. (For a primer on this generation, see “Why marketers continue to be fixated on Gen Z.”)

For Gen Z, concerns about the environment loom large. A 2024 Deloitte survey, for instance, reported that 62% of Gen Zers said they felt worried or anxious about climate change in the past month. What’s less clear is how much Gen Z’s environmental consciousness impacts their spending and consumption behaviors. Consider some recent research/findings:

According to NielsenIQ’s 2024 “Spend Z” report, on average Gen Zers say they’re willing to pay up to 10% more for sustainable products.

In the previously mentioned Deloitte report, 64% of Gen Z respondents say they’re willing to pay more — though an unspecified amount — for environmentally sustainable products or services.

Gen Zers are concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases, with 91% saying they want to buy from sustainable companies, according to the PDI Business of Sustainability Index.

Per a 2024 study conducted by YouGov for Whole Foods, 55% of Gen Zers say they’re willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products — but, again, the premium they’re willing to pay is not specified. Over half of respondents also note a preference for companies that “prioritize lower environmental impacts or locally sourced foods.”

In a 2024 study from Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, which surveyed Gen Z shoppers in the U.S. and Canada, 42.9% of respondents say they prefer sustainable products when available — but that budget and price also play a role in product choice, per Sustainable Brands.

That Rival/Reach3 study offers a glimmer of a reality check: that attitudes surrounding sustainability don’t exist in a vacuum.

The complex relationship between Gen Z spending and sustainability