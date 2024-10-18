Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Aldi promotes Thanksgiving dinner at 2019 prices
Aldi is turning back the clock on prices in time for the holiday season, announcing this week its “lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years — a full meal for 10 people at less than $47,” per a brand announcement. Now through Nov. 27, Aldi shoppers can purchase a 16-pound Butterball turkey, pumpkin pie ingredients and “every guest’s favorite side dish” — including gravy, rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and green beans — for less than $4.70 per person.
Sam’s Club releases Gen Z–focused apparel collection in collaboration with TikTok creator Remi Bader
Leveraging the recent TikTok craze around its apparel, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club has released a 26-piece clothing collection in partnership with TikTok influencer and model Remi Bader, Ad Age’s Gillian Follett reports. The “Edited by Remi” collection reflects Bader’s focus on “body positivity and inclusive sizing across her social content, with sizes ranging from XS to 4X in select Sam’s Club stores and extending to XXS to 6X online,” Follett writes. The collection’s pricing is inclusive, too, with all items under $30.
Quote of the week:
“Christmas is when we shine and are the most relevant in customers’ lives. Layering in physical retail makes a good, complementary approach to our online business. Even if people don’t buy something from the shops, they’ll see them. … It’s that omnichannel approach, merging both a D2C and in-person experience.”
—Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Harry & David, speaking with MediaPost’s Sarah Mahoney about the DTC brand’s decision to open six holiday-focused pop-up shops in Macy’s locations in New York and California starting this month
Stat of the week: $1 billion
That’s the amount in revenue that direct-to-consumer (DTC) STEM-themed toy and activity brand KiwiCo has surpassed since its founding in 2011, per Fortune. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)
Hot Wheels’ new Challenge Accepted brand platform encourages parents to allow children to make mistakes
Mattel-owned toy brand Hot Wheels has launched Challenge Accepted, a new brand platform aimed at encouraging parents to let their children make mistakes in order to build resilience and self-esteem, Brand Innovators’ Dianna Dilworth reports. As part of the platform, Hot Wheels has established The Challenger Spirit Fund to support Mission 44, a charity dedicated to uplifting young people from underserved communities. Challenge Accepted also features an activation with Mission 44 at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Dilworth notes.
Brooks Running and runDisney announce multi-year partnership that includes Disney-themed shoes
Brooks Running and runDisney just announced a multiyear partnership that will include the creation of Disney-themed running shoes and makes the performance brand the official running shoe of the runDisney race series, per an announcement from Walt Disney World Resort. Based on a “shared belief that running can create powerful emotion, camaraderie and connection,” the partnership will feature running shoes featuring popular Disney characters, official race shirts for runDisney race weekends beginning in 2025 as well as Brooks jackets for Club runDisney members in 2026. The collaboration encompasses runDisney’s range of events, which includes six race weekends across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California — each of which draw more than 170,000 participants — as well as virtual races.
