Are you a CPG marketer or retailer considering ways to increase your investment in the retail media network (RMN) landscape? Well, you’re not alone. According to the latest eMarketer forecast, U.S. in-store RMN spending is projected to grow 33.1% year over year in 2026. It’s hardly surprising, given the sales potential that still exists within brick-and-mortar stores. At Quad, our team is focused on helping realize that potential. We’re constantly evaluating how grocery shoppers engage with our digital in-store RMN solution, In-Store Connect by Quad. We also conduct research, including behavioral analysis and eye-tracking studies using Quad’s Accelerated Marketing Insights platform, to better understand how consumers interact with endemic retail media ads in general. We use these insights to partner with brands of all sizes that are advertising with retailers across the country — especially top-tier regional grocers. Even established brands remain focused on answering very basic questions: How can we invest our budgets wisely? How can we inspire consumers to try new products or choose us over our competitors? How can we keep them coming back for more? In my opinion, most of those questions are becoming easier to answer for brands that sell within a retailer’s four walls. Purpose-built, strategically deployed in-store RMNs are creating an exciting new channel for marketers. The real question becomes: How do we use these networks most effectively? As the head of the In-Store Connect Content Development team, I would argue it’s all about being thoughtful and intentional in how your messaging is brought to life on a digital screen inside the store. Here are seven ways to optimize your brand’s in-store content:

1. Ensure your in-store retail media content strategy is relevant

There’s a lot of discussion within the industry about non-endemic versus endemic content on in-store RMNs. Our research has shown that customers feel non-endemic content is a distraction during their grocery shopping trip. So, for us, that’s a mic drop. We don’t allow non-endemic content on our networks. But whether you’re an advertising brand (considering placements) or a host retailer (considering your customers’ preferences), you should have a POV on this topic and how you define “relevancy.”

2 . Use in-store retail media to s how exactly what you’re selling

In-store retail media’s greatest strength is proximity to product. Shoppers who see these ads are already in decision mode. When your creative mirrors what’s physically present, right in front of them on the shelf, the messaging feels intuitive and easy to act on. Our research shows shoppers’ eyes naturally gravitate toward product imagery, particularly when it’s the focal point of the ad. So, if you’re promoting canned tomatoes, show those specific canned tomatoes — the exact product as it appears on a nearby store shelf. The tighter the alignment between screen and shelf, the shorter the journey to purchase.

3 . Use motion in in-store retail media — but only in certain ways

Grocery stores are visually dense, but largely static. And everything in the store is designed to capture attention: shelf labels, product packaging, printed marketing materials, even wayfinding signs. The significant advantage that digital retail media displays have is their ability to capture the shopper’s eye through motion. Our eye-tracking research confirms that subtle animation is what truly enhances the inherently dynamic and engaging nature of our digital displays. Think about how to prime and cue: Show a consumer’s hand grabbing those canned tomatoes, modeling the discovery and selection process you’re trying to inspire. Sometimes animating a “Save X%” graphic to emphasize an irresistible discount offer can be enough. When movement reflects what a shopper might actually do — touch, compare, save — it reinforces behavior already underway.

4 . Make the value exchange obvious with your in-store media messaging

Speaking of savings: Our research shows that consumers are actively seeking discounts when they glance at in-store digital screens. They’re engaging with the expectation of a literal payoff. In other words, if you want their attention, they’re going to need something (read: a deal) in return. In the context of this interaction, your ads need to deliver clear, immediate value. Percentage-off discounts, BOGO promotions and loyalty rewards show a straightforward exchange. Clarity is critical here. Crisp design with highly readable typography typically outperforms dense, overly explanatory messaging. If the offer can’t be understood instantly, it won’t influence the decision.

5 . When it comes to in-store media ad copy, less is more

Enough said.

6 . Build for the in-store environment, not for another channel

Lifestyle video may work for social feeds and TV, but those are captive audiences. The aisle is different. Grocery shoppers are in motion. You’ve got a moment to engage them as they’re wheeling their cart past a digital screen. Our research shows that your best shot at capturing attention is through fewer, higher-impact visual elements. Think of “instantly recognizable” and “easily readable” as your creative north stars. In an endemic environment, a short attention span with high purchase intent isn’t the bug, it’s the main feature. Your creative should be leaning into it.

7 . Be a service to the in-store shopper instead of an interruption

Shoppers are navigating real-time questions. What am I making for dinner tonight? Should I buy this now or wait until there’s a sale? Do I want to grab a little treat for myself? When you’re able to help shoppers answer those questions, you become part of the decision-making process. The strongest in-store retail media feels like assistance. When you think about it, this is really what endemic retail media advertising is all about: context, relevance and, above all else, reward. If you’re still considering how to capitalize on the power of in-store retail media, I have three words for you: Just do it.