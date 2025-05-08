Q. What are the major concerns that you’re hearing from marketers and publishers these days when it comes to postal issues?

Don McKenna: There are two major issues that clients are facing. No. 1 is the tariff issue. Everyone’s trying to understand what it means for their business and what it’s going to mean for their programs this year. And there’s just not real certainty there — the tariffs conversation keeps changing.

The positive thing is that paper that Quad brings in from Canada is covered under the USMCA [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] that was signed in the first Trump administration and is not subject to tariffs. And although most of our manufacturing facilities are in the U.S., we also do some printing in Mexico that comes to the United States — but that’s also covered under the USMCA and not subject to tariffs. So that’s the good news.

But for anyone bringing paper in from Europe right now, it looks like that may have a significant tariff on it. Some of our customers bring in paper from all over the world, and we’re helping them to understand ultimately what that means and how that’s going to impact their budgets. So, that’s a shock to the system that we need to work through together.

The other issue is about postal increases from the United States Postal Service [USPS]. At the Quad Postal Conference in early April, Sharon Owens, USPS VP of Pricing and Costing, went through the rates that we expect to see in July. Right now, we’re working with our clients — direct mail customers, catalogers and publishers — to figure out exactly what those rates will mean for them.

But what we already know is the increase in postage over the last three to four years has far exceeded what we’ve seen in overall inflation. If we’re looking at the next three to five years, those same dynamics could exist. So, we spent a lot of time at the conference talking about ways in which we can all work together to try to bring that impact of postal increases down — and try to make them, to some degree, manageable.