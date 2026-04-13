Last year, The Harris Poll’s landmark “The Return of Touch Report,” presented by Quad, revealed that consumers — especially Gen Z and millennials — are returning to physical stores and craving more tangible brand experiences. Since then, the arrival of agentic AI tools has sent marketers scrambling to reassess their strategies. So, what should brands make of these two parallel trends?

New research conducted by The Harris Poll, once again presented by Quad, provides some much-need clarity . For starters, this follow-up study finds that AI shopping and the tactile renaissance aren’t opposing signals. In fact, they both point to a broader, more meaningful shift in priorities among American consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials: a strong desire for clarity, control and credibility in a retail landscape that feels increasingly disjointed.

Here are five key takeaways from the new study.