Last year, The Harris Poll’s landmark “The Return of Touch Report,” presented by Quad, revealed that consumers — especially Gen Z and millennials — are returning to physical stores and craving more tangible brand experiences. Since then, the arrival of agentic AI tools has sent marketers scrambling to reassess their strategies. So, what should brands make of these two parallel trends?
New research conducted by The Harris Poll, once again presented by Quad, provides some much-need clarity . For starters, this follow-up study finds that AI shopping and the tactile renaissance aren’t opposing signals. In fact, they both point to a broader, more meaningful shift in priorities among American consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials: a strong desire for clarity, control and credibility in a retail landscape that feels increasingly disjointed.
Here are five key takeaways from the new study.
1. Skepticism and price sensitivity now define consumer sentiment
Three-quarters (74%) of Americans say price matters more now than it did a year ago. Nearly the same share (73%) say being informed matters more. Consumers aren’t merely scrutinizing value more closely — they’re actively questioning who (or what) is shaping their purchase decisions.
They aren’t satisfied with the answers. Most consumers (73%) believe algorithmic pricing makes it difficult to know if they are getting the best deal. Meanwhile, 69% feel social media is becoming a less attractive shopping channel, and 68% say they’ve lost trust in influencer recommendations in the past year.
For brands, this elevates consistency from a messaging tactic to a growth lever. When pricing is clear and coordinated across channels, consumers are less likely to seek third-party validation — and potentially take their business elsewhere.
2. Consumers are embracing AI agents to solve specific pain points surrounding price transparency and decision fatigue
Awareness of AI shopping agents is now widespread: Roughly three-quarters (74%) of Americans are familiar with these tools. Younger consumers are leading adaption, with half of millennials (50%) and Gen Z (47%) counting themselves as confirmed users.
Across generations, the use cases are practical. Two-thirds of consumers say agentic AI is appealing because it can spot pricing inconsistencies; 3 in 5 like that the tech can help them stay on budget. They also cite simple interfaces (63%) and reduced decision fatigue (60%) as top reasons to engage with AI agents.
In the eyes of shoppers, these tools are providing something incredibly valuable: a counterweight to digital complexity.
3. AI shopping is quickly approaching an unexpected “trust cliff”
Agentic tech may boost confidence while shopping online, but that confidence has its limits. Indeed, 75% of consumers would lose trust in AI agents if brands paid to influence the results. Crucially, 75% would also trust brands less if they paid to influence AI recommendations.
Complicating things further, monetization strategy ultimately lies in the hands of AI platforms, not brands. This puts marketers in a delicate situation: The very feature that makes agentic AI appealing (perceived neutrality) is also what makes it vulnerable.
Retail success in AI-driven discovery may depend less on paid influence and more on accurate data, consistent pricing and brand equity built elsewhere. Here, the takeaway is clear: An AI agent can amplify trust, but it cannot manufacture it.
4. For brands, physical stores are more important than ever
In the age of AI shopping, brick-and-mortar continues to foster crucial connections and practical credibility among wary consumers. Product discovery remains firmly rooted in physical environments, with 72% of Americans agreeing: “Shopping casually (just for fun) is better in person than online.”
Four in five (81%) also feel that a great in-store experience increases their confidence buying online. Meanwhile, 71% say that personalized or “surveillance” pricing makes them want to shop in stores. This affirms the unique value of physical retail: It’s simultaneously an e-commerce growth engine and a hedge against e-commerce disruption.
5. Omnichannel will define the winners in the age of AI
The Harris Poll’s new research confirms that AI shopping agents are gaining influence. But it also indicates that adaption is conditional, not inevitable: 68% of consumers say they’d be less likely to use AI shopping tools if pricing were clearer, while 66% would decrease agentic reliance if shopping were more enjoyable.
About 3 in 5 consumers (58%) say they would be less reliant on AI agents if they simply had more time.
Which is to say, the rise of AI shopping is tied directly to friction in the wider consumer experience. For marketers, this moment isn’t about choosing between AI-focused or in-store strategies. It’s about integrating them.
Brands that align pricing across channels, reinforce credibility in-store and extend that trust into AI-driven discovery will be best positioned for growth.
Want to learn more? Visit Quad’s “The Return of Touch” hub.