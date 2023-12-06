$1,652

The average amount that U.S. internet users are expected to spend this holiday season — representing a 13.5% increase from 2022 and topping pre-pandemic figures — according to data from Deloitte, per Insider Intelligence / eMarketer.

75%

The percentage of U.S. shoppers who are open to giving secondhand gifts this holiday season, according to a new survey from mobile marketplace OfferUp. The survey also revealed that 82% of shoppers are open to receiving secondhand gifts.

$21.8 million

The total opening weekend domestic ticket sales for Beyoncé’s concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the highest figure for an early December release in two decades, per The Hollywood Reporter.

75%

The estimated percentage that swapping single-use plastic packaging for returnable packaging could reduce material use, according to a new report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The study also found that such a switch could decrease greenhouse gas emissions and water use by as much as 70%.

$60,990

The starting price of Tesla’s long-awaited Cybertruck — a price tag that, per Reuters, is 50% higher than what CEO Elon Musk originally cited in 2019.

$11 million

The approximate third-quarter loss experienced by Red Lobster after making its $20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal a permanent menu item in June, per CNN Business.

65.6% and 63.9%

The share of U.S. Gen Z and millennials, respectively, who have used YouTube to get banking information — making it the leading banking resource among social media platforms for Gen Z — according to data from Insider Intelligence / eMarketer.

51.8%

The percentage of online sales during Cyber Week (the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) that came from mobile shoppers, surpassing that of desktop sales, according to Adobe Analytics, per Modern Retail. The percentage is up from 49.9% last year.

47%

The percentage of business leaders who plan to invest more in responsible AI in 2024 than they did this year, according to a new survey from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Morning Consult, per Tech Brew.

1

The spot that The UPS Store took in Forbes’ just-released Best Customer Service 2024 ranking, developed in partnership with data analytics company HundredX. The list of 300 companies was based on responses from more than 200,000 people.