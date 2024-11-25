Quad Analytics on attitudinal segmentation

Art Hall breaks down new attitudinal data, showing how predictive models can generate better results for marketers.

November 25th, 2024

In the rapidly evolving landscape of data-driven marketing, it’s clear that not all data delivers equal value. The most powerful insights come from understanding consumer attitudes—the foundation of attitudinal segmentation. In this video, Quad’s Senior Director of Research and Insights, Art Hall, reveals how recent primary research, analysis and predictive segmentation equips health insurance companies with a robust toolkit.

Based on a survey data collected from over 3,000 health insurance consumers, Quad completed advanced modeling to identify three distinct attitudinal segments:

  • Utility First: Prioritizes fast claims processing, administrative efficiency and prescription convenience.

  • Easy Access: Most value the convenience of intuitive digital tools, help understanding their plan and finding care providers.

  • Care Help: Values telemedicine and wellness programs.

By mapping these insights to customer data, our predictive model enables marketers to create personalized, resonant messaging that builds relevance and boosts engagement. 

