Quad Analytics on attitudinal segmentation
Art Hall breaks down new attitudinal data, showing how predictive models can generate better results for marketers.
November 25th, 2024
In the rapidly evolving landscape of data-driven marketing, it’s clear that not all data delivers equal value. The most powerful insights come from understanding consumer attitudes—the foundation of attitudinal segmentation. In this video, Quad’s Senior Director of Research and Insights, Art Hall, reveals how recent primary research, analysis and predictive segmentation equips health insurance companies with a robust toolkit.
Based on a survey data collected from over 3,000 health insurance consumers, Quad completed advanced modeling to identify three distinct attitudinal segments:
By mapping these insights to customer data, our predictive model enables marketers to create personalized, resonant messaging that builds relevance and boosts engagement.
