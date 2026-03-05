SUSSEX, WI, March 5, 2026 — Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced that Dave Honan, Quad President and COO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO and Treasurer, will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference to be held on March 22–24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Quad management is scheduled to host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their representatives at ROTH.

For more information on the ROTH Conference, please visit www.roth.com/conferences.