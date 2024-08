Quad will participate in The Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at The Gwen in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Tony Staniak, Quad Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. CT and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.