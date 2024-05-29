For about a decade, Matt Adams’ heart didn’t feel quite right. At first, it was manageable. Then, his palms began to sweat, and he became more aware of his heartbeat, which grew more intense.

Worsening symptoms led him to the ER, where doctors said he had an abnormal heartbeat. After undergoing a procedure and taking medication, he still didn’t feel any relief. Adams, a regional sales manager for a medical device company, turned to Google to find a new physician and checked Reddit for better ways to manage his condition — efforts that helped lead to a second opinion.

“I started to really lean on the information from Reddit maybe even a little bit heavier than that from my previous doctor,” Adams says. By finding subreddits (topic-specific sections on Reddit) related to his health issues, “I was able to get information from medical device technologists that talked about pacing for my implantable cardio defibrillator. That was very effective for me.”

Many others are using the internet and social media forums like Reddit to seek and share health-related experiences and insights. Roughly 26% of millennials and 33% of Generation Z use social media to discuss an illness, according to a 2022 Patient Trendscoping study by Hall & Partners. The study also found that the trend isn’t exclusive to younger generations. In the U.S., nearly 60 million people are turning to social media for help with a chronic condition or more general healthcare information.

And while increased access to health information can lead people to improved diagnoses and getting the help they need, as in Adams’ case, the proliferation of social media influencers has its downsides.

During one 24-hour period, researchers from the University of Chicago analyzed the content on TikTok related to sinusitis. They found that 44% of the videos contained non-factual information. Among the videos with inaccurate content, nearly half came from “nonmedical influencers,” content creators with more than 10,000 followers who didn’t self-identify as medical professionals.

The need to bridge the gap between misinformation and education presents a key opportunity for health marketers. Not only do they have access to the evidence-based health information most beneficial to those seeking it, but they are also uniquely tasked as marketers to find novel ways to share it.

However, when it comes to social media, novelty and health marketing don’t often go hand in hand. Regulations can make it difficult for health marketers to embrace social media trends and produce the kind of engaging content that resonates with online audiences.

“Health marketers often feel stuck behind the red tape,” says Amanda Tanner, Senior Director of Account Management at Rise, a Quad agency. “But there are ways to follow the rules and innovate.”