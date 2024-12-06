Welcome to The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology-driven transformation of marketing.

Federal regulators p ropose tough new rules on data brokers

OpenAI hires veteran tech executive (and human) Kate Rouch as first CMO

Puma showcase human/AI collaboration in new shoe release

Quote of the w eek

“My fundamental belief is, if you’re looking at your phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, that’s a problem.” —Apple CEO Tim Cook, to Wired reporter Steven Levy, when asked about criticisms of smart phones as tools of distraction.

Marketing technology moving into “ h ypertail ” era, report says