Zevia parodies Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad in new “Break from Artificial” campaign
Zero-sugar, naturally sweetened beverage brand Zevia just released “Break from Artificial,” an ad that’s meant to be a cheeky response to Coca-Cola’s AI-generated holiday campaign. Per a brand statement, the 30-second parody spot uses “exaggerated AI imagery” — such as Santa in a drone instead of a sleigh, a person with three arms and a polar bear eating presents — to emphasize Zevia’s focus on the “real.”
Previously: "Coca-Cola's AI-generated Christmas ads — the conversation continues," from the Nov. 22 edition of The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI.
See also: "Tropicana highlights lack of artificial ingredients with new limited-edition 'Tropcn' packaging," from an earlier edition of this column.
Babybel gifts parents some much-needed “me time” this holiday season with Babybelves Holiday Village
Cheese brand Babybel is giving grown-ups a coveted holiday gift this holiday season — “a much-needed break from their hectic holiday schedules,” per a brand statement. Inspired by survey results showing that 72% of millennial parents would prefer that someone else wrap their gifts for them, Babybel will travel the country this holiday season hosting its Babybelves Holiday Village. These pop-up events will allow guests to bring up to five gifts to be wrapped by “Babybelves” while they enjoy Babybel’s Me-Time Lounge, complete with a Babybel cheese flight and a cup of hot cocoa. From Dec. 5 to 20, the Babybelves Holiday Village will travel to New York City, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Phoenix and Los Angeles.
Stat of the week: 48%
That’s the share of U.S. adults who say they don’t always reveal when they’re serving store-bought baked goods, according to a new survey examining consumer holiday habits commissioned by Ferrero North America and conducted by Golin in partnership with Dynata, per a Ferrero brand statement.
Milk Bar releases limited-edition holiday cereal with Got milk?
Milk Bar just announced a collaboration with Got milk? on a holiday cereal designed to celebrate “the nostalgic pairing of cookies and milk,” per a brand announcement. Featuring a mix of “mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits,” the Got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal is meant to be enjoyed with (of course) cold dairy milk. The limited-time offering is available online at MilkBarStore.com and in-store at Milk Bar bakeries for $20. Fans in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., can also get their hands on Got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal through Uber Eats and DoorDash, paired with a bottle of cold dairy milk, for $24.
Previously: "Tropicana partners with Milk Bar to create limited-time Orange Squeeze soft serve," from the June 7 edition of this column.
The J.M. Smucker Company releases PB&J popcorn in collaboration with SNAX-Sational Brands
SNAX-Sational Brands just announced that it’s partnered with