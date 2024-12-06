Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Zevia parodies Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad in new “Break from Artificial” campaign

Zero-sugar, naturally sweetened beverage brand Zevia just released “Break from Artificial,” an ad that’s meant to be a cheeky response to Coca-Cola’s AI-generated holiday campaign. Per a brand statement, the 30-second parody spot uses “exaggerated AI imagery” — such as Santa in a drone instead of a sleigh, a person with three arms and a polar bear eating presents — to emphasize Zevia’s focus on the “real.”

More notable CPG campaigns: