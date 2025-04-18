Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on limited-edition flavors
Leading up to barbecue season, Kellanova’s Pringles has unveiled a collaboration with Molson Coors’ Miller Lite that marries “the best flavors of summer into one delicious bite,” per a brand announcement. Limited-edition Pringles x Miller Lite crisps include flavors “inspired by beer-infused backyard barbecue favorites,” including Beer Can Chicken (roasted chicken with notes of garlic and onion) and Grilled Beer Brat (smokey grilled bratwurst with notes of black pepper and caramelized onion) — both infused with the “hoppy, malt beer aroma” of Miller Lite. The brand’s Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken and Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat crisps will start rolling out to retailers nationwide starting in May.
Jell-O enters plant-based desserts category with Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding
Kraft Heinz’s Jell-O just launched a plant-based dessert: Jell-O Oat Milk Chocolate Pudding. Inspired by data showing that milk is one of the most common food allergies among kids in the U.S., and that 30% of Americans are lactose intolerant, the new offering is lactose- and gluten-free and vegan. But Jell-O promises the same “signature creamy texture and rich chocolate taste,” per a brand announcement.
Previously: “Jell-O releases limited-time inflatable chair collection,” from the Sept. 13, 2024 edition of this column.
Stat of the week: 7%
That’s the growth in overall consumption rates of coffee since 2020, with 66% of American adults now drinking it daily, according to a new report from the National Coffee Association (NCA), per Store Brands.
Cap’n Crunch debuts limited-time orange creamsicle–inspired offering
In a nod to summer, Quaker Oats Company brand Cap’n Crunch just introduced a new cereal offering inspired by a classic ice cream flavor, Trend Hunter’s Michael Hemsworth reports. “Infused with the creamy, citrusy flavor of frozen orange ice cream sticks,” Cap’n Crunch Orange Creampop Crunch is meant for “existing fans of the brand but also those who are seeking out something new and unexpected,” Hemsworth writes. Available in two sizes (12.6-ounce and 22.1-ounce boxes), the limited-time release is rolling out to Dollar General, Family Dollar, Albertsons, Kroger, Target and Walmart.
Previously: “Coca-Cola uses nostalgia to promote its new Orange Cream flavor,” from the Feb. 14 edition of this column.
