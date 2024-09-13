Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

PepsiCo launches craft beverage offering DRIPS by Pepsi

Hormel releases limited-time SPAM Gochujang

Campbell’s Chunky Soup debuts new spicy line in campaign with Jason Kelce

Stat of the week: $17.7 million

J ELL -O releases limited-time inflatable chair collection

Tapping into ’90s nostalgia, JELL-O just launched an inflatable home décor collection inspired by its own “jiggly treats,” per a Kraft Heinz Company statement. The Jelly Collection by JELL-O features chairs in four colors: yellow, green, red and orange, representing JELL-O’s best-selling flavors (lemon, lime, strawberry and orange). Each chair features a built-in JELL-O cup holder, which holds a single ready-to-eat JELL-O gelatin cup. Informed by the resurgence of inflatable furniture and “jelly-inspired” home décor among Gen Z and millennials, the Jelly Collection by JELL-O offers fans the “perfect blend of Y2K nostalgia and modern design,” per the announcement. For a limited time, fans can purchase the collection on Amazon for $30 per chair.

