PepsiCo launches craft beverage offering DRIPS by Pepsi
PepsiCo just announced the launch of a new crafted beverage offering called DRIPS by Pepsi — an effort to tap into the trend of “consumers creating unexpected twists on their favorite beverages” — per a brand statement. Using PepsiCo products including Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Rockstar Energy, Starry and Lipton Iced Tea, professional mixologists will create unique recipes enhanced with a selection of fruits and berries, fruit syrups, creams and popping boba. Fans will have the chance to test their flavor concoctions throughout September as a DRIPS by Pepsi truck makes several stops at New York City parks, a tour that kicked off in Central Park yesterday (Sept. 12). Beverage combinations will range from trendy to classic, with flavors such as Pepsi Forever S’mores, Dew Chill Dill, Lipton Mango Horchata and Rockstar Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
- “Pepsi delivery cars chase pizza drivers in new digital campaign, DoorDash promo” (Brand Innovators)
- “7UP sparks the mixologist in Gen Zs in new campaign” (Marketing Interactive)
- “Flavor Flav is Smartfood’s magical hype man in new ad” (Campaign US)
- “Hillshire Snacking Elevating Parents’ Everyday Moments with a House of Bliss” (Grocery Insight Magazine)
- “BRACH’S Unveils First-Ever Candy Corn Suite for Fall Fanatics” (RetailWire)
- “Captain Morgan’s Epic Scavenger Hunt ‘Follow the Captain’ Returns for Year Two, with Even More Legendary Adventures on Land and Sea” (BevNET)
Hormel releases limited-time SPAM Gochujang
Inspired by the Korean condiment gochujang, Hormel Foods just introduced SPAM Gochujang, offering consumers a flavor that “combines spicy, sweet, smoky and umami,” per a company statement. A fermented spicy red chili paste, gochujang “packs an approachable heat,” and SPAM Gochujang is meant to be used in traditional Korean recipes such as kimbap or to add a twist to everyday meals. The new limited-time offering is available exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses.
Previously: “Hormel and Cinnamon Toast Crunch partner for limited-time co-branded bacon,” from last week’s edition of this column.
- “McCormick introduces limited-edition finishing sugars for seasonal baking and beverages” (FoodBev Media)
- “Krusteaz Batters are Refrigerated and Need No Measuring or Mixing” (Trend Hunter)
- “Jones Soda debuts S’mores Special Release” (Beverage Industry)
- “Jose Cuervo Summons Dark Forces for Its ‘Devil’s Reserve’ Spicy Tequila Launch” (Bottle Raiders)
- “Cointreau creates bottled cocktails” (The Spirits Business)
- “Ferrero Rocher launches Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel chocolate bar” (FoodBev Media)
- “Protein Candy Debuted the World’s First ‘Super Candy’” (Trend Hunter)
- “Heinz Made Some Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup Sprinkles’ — but It’s Not What It Seems” (Food & Wine)
- ICYMI: “Heinz Made a Canned Carbonara — and Some Chefs Aren’t Pleased” (Food & Wine)
Campbell’s Chunky Soup debuts new spicy line in campaign with Jason Kelce
Campbell’s Chunky Soup just launched a campaign starring former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, who introduces consumers to the brand’s new spicy offering, People’s Sabrina Weiss reports. In a 15-second spot, “the NFL star is lying seductively on a furry carpet… wearing just an Eagles-decorated robe and his signature flip-flops, in front of a roaring fire,” Weiss writes. “Chunky is spicy. And it’s good to be spicy,” Kelce says while indulging in a bowl of Campbell’s Chunky Spicy Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Soup. The campaign also includes a separate 15-second spot starring New York Giant’s defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and a toll-free hotline, 1-855-HOT-SOUP, that customers can call to learn more from Kelce about Chunky’s new spicy line.
See also: “Campbell Soup dropping ‘soup’ in name to become ‘The Campbell’s Company’” (Reuters)
- “New Chewy Campaign Asks: What’s In A Name?” (MediaPost)
- “Brisk throws back to the past with Doja Cat claymation ads” (Brand Innovators)
- “Watch Life cereal’s ‘Mikey Likes It’ return” (Ad Age)
Stat of the week: $17.7 million
That’s the projected value of the meat snacks market by 2032, representing an $8 million increase over 2023, according to data from Polaris Market Research, per Manufacturing Dive.
- “Celebrity-backed Tequilas up 16% in 2023” (The Spirits Business)
- “SPATE: Google, TikTok uncover emerging snack trends and sensory innovations” (FoodNavigator USA)
JELL-O releases limited-time inflatable chair collection
Tapping into ’90s nostalgia, JELL-O just launched an inflatable home décor collection inspired by its own “jiggly treats,” per a Kraft Heinz Company statement. The Jelly Collection by JELL-O features chairs in four colors: yellow, green, red and orange, representing JELL-O’s best-selling flavors (lemon, lime, strawberry and orange). Each chair features a built-in JELL-O cup holder, which holds a single ready-to-eat JELL-O gelatin cup. Informed by the resurgence of inflatable furniture and “jelly-inspired” home décor among Gen Z and millennials, the Jelly Collection by JELL-O offers fans the “perfect blend of Y2K nostalgia and modern design,” per the announcement. For a limited time, fans can purchase the collection on Amazon for $30 per chair.
Two Bitch Bourbon teams with American Kennel Club
Two Bitch Bourbon was just named the national bourbon sponsor for the American Kennel Club (AKC), MediaPost’s Teresa Buyikian reports. Timed to AKC Responsible Ownership Month and National Bourbon Heritage Month in September, the partnership between the AKC and the Nevada-based distillery (named for the founders’ two rescue Dobermans) will include activations by Two Bitch at AKC events and promotions throughout the next year. To aid dog rescue organizations and shelters, the bourbon maker also created an affiliate fundraising program in which “participating organizations can earn a revenue share from online sales generated by their supporters,” Buyikian notes.
- “The 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote Fits Three Baileys Minis” (Trend Hunter)
- “Johnnie Walker Toasts 76th Emmy Awards With Cocktails And Food Pairings” (MediaPost)
- “Hershey launches Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies” (Food Dive)
- “L’Oréal Paris Names Cara Delevingne as Global Ambassador” (Beauty Packaging)
- “FIFA signs Lay’s as sponsor for 2026, 2027 World Cups” (Sports Business Journal)
- “Dr. Squatch Marks 15 Years of Minecraft with Diamond-Infused Powder Soap” (Happi)
- “Downy Rinse & Refresh Ditches Backstreet Boys, Picks Up Venus Williams” (MediaPost)
- ICYMI: “Keurig Dr Pepper inks sales and distribution deal for Black Rifle Energy Drinks” (Food Dive)