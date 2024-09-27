Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

DTC retailer Flaviar launches bourbon subscription service

DTC online spirits retailers Flaviar just announced the launch of its first bourbon subscription service called “Champions of Bourbon,” Forbes’ Stephanie Gravalese reports. Champions of Bourbon includes a curated selection of award-winning bourbons, with only those “that have received either a gold medal at prestigious competitions like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition or a 90+ rating from respected publications such as Whiskey Advocate or Wine Enthusiast … considered,” Gravalese writes. Subscribers get one bottle every month for a monthly pay-as-you-go price of $49.99 (or $42.50 per month for a prepaid three-month membership).

Stat of the week: 8.4%

That’s the projected year-over-year growth in US. online sales during the 2024 holiday shopping season (Nov. 1 to Dec. 31), for a record total of $240.8 billion — with mobile shopping expected to account for 53.2% of that — according to Adobe’s just-released holiday shopping forecast. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)

More consumer insights:

Kay Jewelers kicks off brand evolution with a new campaign, collection and store redesign

Kay Jewelers just kicked off a “brand evolution” that includes an updated in-store shopping experience, a new collection and a creative campaign focused on “showcasing real, authentic love and how people truly experience it in their day-to-day lives,” per a brand statement. The in-store evolution involves the addition of a “Customization and Collaboration area” that Kay says is “fit to host wedding parties, friend groups and any other consumers looking to create memories that last.” The jeweler’s new collection, Studio by Kay, includes more than 30 styles, including hoop earrings and stackable rings, that are meant to reflect current trends. Studio by Kay launches online at Kay.com and at select Kay locations on Oct. 28.

See also: “Finally, People Are Getting Engaged. Kay Jewelers Is Ready.” (MediaPost)

More notable launches:

Gap and Disney launch ’90s-style limited-edition Collegiate collection 

Gap and Disney just announced an expansion of their partnership with the launch of the Gap x Disney Collegiate collection, which features “’90s varsity-inspired apparel and accessories featuring classic Mickey & Friends characters and Gap’s signature logo,” per a brand announcement. Priced from $14 to $149, the seasonal collection’s first drop will include denim pieces and fleece sets “for the entire family” featuring preppy colors and collegiate fonts.” In addition to a yearbook-style campaign running across social channels, the collection’s launch will be accompanied by an IRL fan experience at the Georgia vs. Alabama college football game on Saturday (Sept. 28).

See also: “E.l.f. and Tinder release limited-edition collection and campaign inspiring singles to ‘Face the First Date,’” from the September 13 edition of this column.

More brand collabs and partnerships:

Brian Cox helps ASICS highlight the importance of stepping away from your