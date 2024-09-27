Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

DTC retailer Flaviar launches bourbon subscription service

DTC online spirits retailers Flaviar just announced the launch of its first bourbon subscription service called “Champions of Bourbon,” Forbes’ Stephanie Gravalese reports. Champions of Bourbon includes a curated selection of award-winning bourbons, with only those “that have received either a gold medal at prestigious competitions like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition or a 90+ rating from respected publications such as Whiskey Advocate or Wine Enthusiast … considered,” Gravalese writes. Subscribers get one bottle every month for a monthly pay-as-you-go price of $49.99 (or $42.50 per month for a prepaid three-month membership).

Stat of the week: 8.4%

Kay Jewelers kicks off “ brand evolution ” with a new campaign, collection and store redesign

Gap and Disney launch ’90s-style limited-edition Collegiate collection