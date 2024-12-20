Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Target and prebiotic soda brand Poppi release limited-time apparel collection
Target and Poppi just released a limited-edition collection, featuring “casual apparel pieces for comfortable wear with an added pop of color,” Women’s Wear Daily’s Julia Teti reports. Timed to the release of the prebiotic soda brand’s new limited-edition flavor Cream Soda, Poppi x Target features over sweatsuits, T-shirts accessories and more in colors reminiscent of the Poppi brand, with some items featuring “motifs seen from several of Poppi’s popular merchandise drops throughout 2024,” Teti writes. Available at Target.com beginning Dec. 29 and in select Target stores Jan. 5, the Poppi x Target collection ranges in size from XS to 3X, with all items under $30.
Stat of the week: $293,000
That’s the cost of a 150-day cruise for two sold by Costco, which includes $13,000 in shipboard credits and a $25,000 Costco gift card, per MediaPost. The cruise launches from Fort Lauderdale and includes stops in the Galapagos Islands and Easter Island. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Real Essentials expands beyond DTC with first physical store
Real Essentials, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand known for bundling “products together to give customers the best possible price per piece,” opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida, on Dec. 15, Chain Store Age’s Zachary Russell reports. Considered a top-selling Amazon brand, Real Essentials sells “pre-selected” packs of clothing for men, women and children “at low price points, with collections that span workout clothes to leisurewear,” Russell notes. With the opening of its first physical store, though, Real Essentials is allowing customers to purchase items separately or create their own bundles in–store.
