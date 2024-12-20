Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Target and prebiotic soda brand Poppi release limited-time apparel collection

Target and Poppi just released a limited-edition collection, featuring “casual apparel pieces for comfortable wear with an added pop of color,” Women’s Wear Daily’s Julia Teti reports. Timed to the release of the prebiotic soda brand’s new limited-edition flavor Cream Soda, Poppi x Target features over sweatsuits, T-shirts accessories and more in colors reminiscent of the Poppi brand, with some items featuring “motifs seen from several of Poppi’s popular merchandise drops throughout 2024,” Teti writes. Available at Target.com beginning Dec. 29 and in select Target stores Jan. 5, the Poppi x Target collection ranges in size from XS to 3X, with all items under $30.

See also: “Coca-Cola and PepsiCo plan competitors to Olipop and Poppi — what it means for soda marketing” (Ad Age)

Previously: “Johnnie Walker partners with Perfect Moment on limited-edition skiwear collection inspired by its new Blue Label Ice Chalet,” from the Oct. 18 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.

More brand launches and collabs: