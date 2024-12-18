From the projected growth in “Super Saturday” shoppers to brands’ plans to increase direct mail spending, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

157.2 million

The number of consumers who are expected to shop on “Super Saturday” (Saturday, Dec. 21) — up from the 141.9 million who shopped the last Saturday before Christmas in 2023 — according to a just-released survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

44%

The share of American consumers who feel “ignored” by most advertisers, according to an analysis conducted by iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries of several recent surveys, per Marketing Dive.

76%

The share of consumers who’ve abandoned online shopping carts due to slow website speeds, leaving behind an average value of $65 per cart, according to a study by web hosting provider Liquid Web, per Small Business Trends.

1

The spot that Chinese shopping app Temu claimed on Apple’s just-released list of the most-downloaded free apps of 2024 — a spot it first took from TikTok last year — per TechCrunch.

68%

The share of U.S. internet users who think that local messaging in ads from national brands makes those ads more relevant and demonstrates that advertisers are investing in local communities, according to a new study from The Harris Poll and Locality, per eMarketer.

21%

The percentage of Gen Z and millennial shoppers who make several purchases a week on social media — with just one in 10 planning such purchases in advance — according to a new report from GoDaddy, per TechRadar.

50 million

The number of people worldwide who watched Prime Video’s new Christmas movie “Red One,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, across its opening weekend (measured over four days) on the streaming platform, making it Amazon MGM Studios’ most-viewed Prime Video film debut ever, per Variety.

80%

The percentage of brands that say they’ll spend more on direct mail in 2025, according to a new study from Winterberry Group, per MediaPost.

1,100%

The spike in streams that Mariah Carey’s 30-year-old song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has seen on Spotify since Nov. 1, becoming the first holiday song to ever surpass 2 billion total streams on the music streaming platform, per Axios.

2,600+