The marketing efficiency audit

Every marketer knows this feeling…

A packed road map, half the budget and a looming deadline. This is modern marketing — where chaos is standard and clarity is in short supply. The usual advice? Get the right people. Upgrade your tools. Tighten up your processes. All valid moves. But before you jump into solutions, have you paused long enough to diagnose the real problem? Are you asking the questions that reveal why things aren’t working? Without that step, even the most well-intentioned fixes fall flat. Silos persist. Strategy gets buried under execution. Tools gather dust. Everyone’s moving fast, but no one’s sure it’s in the right direction. Before you jump into another platform or define a new process, use this marketing operations audit to take an honest look at what’s slowing you down so you can find a sustainable path forward.

Step 1: Discovery and diagnosis The goal: Create an honest assessment of where marketing operations feel the hardest, why it’s impacting results and where opportunities for marketing optimization exist. Start by gathering real-world insight. Talk to the people doing the work. Observe their day-to-day routines. Map the handoffs, tools used and workflows. Look for patterns. Here’s what that might look like:

Conduct stakeholder interviews & workshops

Hear from marketers, creatives, operations leads and executives. What’s working? What’s not? Where are they getting stuck? For example: Maybe your creative team is stuck in endless rounds of revisions because briefs are half-baked. Or operations is buried in last-minute requests that never made it onto the road map.

Do a data deep-dive

Analyze project timelines, workflow tools, tech usage and budget allocation. Numbers don’t lie, but they don’t explain themselves either. Look for inconsistencies and delays.

Shadow your team

Follow a campaign from start to finish. Watch how long things take, where rework and bottlenecks happen and where confusion seeps in.

Challenge mapping

Visualize your breakdowns: siloed teams, outdated tools, unclear roles, delayed handoffs. Really see the system for what it is and not just what it’s supposed to be. For example: Maybe marketing owns the strategy, but sales rewrites all the messaging before it hits the client. Or there’s a tool that technically “connects” teams, but everyone is still managing their work in separate spreadsheets anyway.

Watch outs: Don’t assume you already know the answers.

Make sure you create space for everyone to weigh in.

Avoid rushing ahead to a solution before fully defining the problem.

Step 2: Align around a smarter system The goal: Translate those insights into a road map that works for your team and your goals. This is where strategy meets realism. It’s not about blowing things up and starting over. It’s about creating a better version of what you already have (one that actually supports the way your team likes to work). This could include:

Collaborative working sessions

Get the right people in the room. Prioritize pain points. Define what success looks like and what it doesn’t. For example: Quad’s Managed Services team has helped teams map out what “done” really means. Because when creative, media and brand all define success differently, that’s a recipe for confusion.

Future-state modeling

Visualize the ideal version of your marketing engine. Faster handoffs. Smarter workflows. Tools that get used. Strategy that doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.

Tech fit check

Evaluate how your tools are really performing. What’s driving value, what’s overlapping and what’s just collecting dust? Identify where upgrades, integrations or consolidation can streamline workflows and allow for marketing best practices. For example: Do you have a CRM that no one updates because the UX is difficult? How about reporting tools where the data is so dirty that nobody trusts the metrics?

Team empowerment plan

Outline what tasks can be off-loaded, what skills need building and how roles might evolve in a more efficient setup.

Watch outs: Make sure to have the right stakeholders aligned.

Ensure Step 1 is fully baked before you move on.

Don’t zoom in on fragments. Look at the full system.

Step 3: Activate the road map The goal: A clear, actionable road map that minimizes disruption. Once you’ve got alignment, it’s time to build confidence. That means a clear path, defined metrics and the right support to bring your new system to life. What it takes:

Success metrics

Set KPIs around speed, cost savings, quality and team satisfaction. Know how you’ll measure progress and how you’ll know it’s working.

Change management

Smart plans can fail without complete buy-in. Build a communication and training plan that brings everyone along for the ride. For example: Do great strategies flop because leadership didn’t commit to reinforcing the new process? Or maybe because the people actually doing the work never got a say in how it would change?

Flexible partnership model

Whether you need a full operational overhaul, tech enablement or marketing operations consulting, find the right level of support.

Watch outs: Leave a generous amount of time for change management. Don’t underestimate this step.

Ensure that steps 1 and 2 are thoroughly complete (and not rushed).

Follow through: Execution is where most teams stumble.

Why this works

This audit treats marketing like what it is: a living, breathing system made up of people, tools, ideas and momentum. This framework helps you remove friction, unlock your full potential and build a smarter, faster, more focused operation through continuous marketing optimization. You don’t need more hustle. You need a better system. One that works for you.

Even strong teams need reinforcements

Diagnosing your own marketing system is a bit like trying to read the label from inside the jar. It’s hard to see the full picture when you’re living in it every day. An outside partner can bring the objectivity, pattern recognition and cross-industry experience that’s nearly impossible to replicate in-house. A partner helps you ask the uncomfortable questions, push past surface-level fixes and identify the blind spots you didn’t know you had.

Why Quad?

We see you: juggling multiple vendors, suppliers, agencies and consultants while trying to scale production and maintain brand consistency. What if you could do it all with a single partner, locking arms with your team to streamline day-to-day operations? One partner. One big sigh of relief. From full-service production to scalable client support, Quad’s Managed Services ensures brand consistency, maximizes cost savings and removes obstacles by taking on the operational heavy lift so brands can focus on strategic growth. Ready to build a better marketing machine? Get it touch.

FAQs

What are the key components of a marketing audit? What are the key components of a marketing audit? A comprehensive marketing operations audit evaluates the people, processes, technology and workflows that support your marketing function. Key components typically include stakeholder interviews, workflow and process analysis, technology assessments, performance data reviews and structure evaluations. The goal is to identify operational bottlenecks, inefficiencies and opportunities for marketing optimization. By examining how work moves through the organization, teams can uncover the root causes of delays, misalignment and wasted resources before implementing solutions. How often should a marketing audit be performed? How often should a marketing audit be performed? Most organizations benefit from conducting a marketing operations audit annually to ensure their processes, technology and team structures continue to support business goals. However, audits may be needed more frequently during periods of significant growth, organizational change, technology implementation or budget pressure. Regular audits help organizations stay aligned with evolving marketing best practices, identify emerging inefficiencies and make proactive improvements before operational challenges impact performance. What metrics and KPIs are evaluated during a marketing audit? What metrics and KPIs are evaluated during a marketing audit? The specific metrics evaluated during a marketing audit vary by organization, but commonly include campaign cycle times, project completion rates, budget utilization, resource allocation, workflow efficiency, technology adoption and team satisfaction. Many organizations also measure cost savings, speed to market, quality of deliverables and operational productivity. These KPIs help teams assess the effectiveness of their current systems and identify opportunities for marketing optimization. Through marketing operations consulting, organizations can establish meaningful benchmarks and create a roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each client’s objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments. Quad employs approximately 10,000 people in 10 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions. For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.