March 2025 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
March 2
97th Annual Academy Awards
The Academy Awards ceremony is Hollywood’s most glamourous event — and an opportunity for marketers across categories to make a huge splash. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu. Keep an eye out for surprise celebrity ad cameos and mega-viral content on social media, plus debut trailers for movies from major studios.
March 4-6
Marketing 2.0 Conference USA 2025
The Marketing 2.0 Conference series aims to bring together a true global community across events in both the United States and Dubai. Attendees at the U.S. event in Las Vegas can expect plenty of networking events and opportunities, plus keynotes and panels covering everything from influencer marketing transparency to B2B strategy and link-building techniques.
March 5-7
Sustainability in Packaging US
This year’s Sustainability in Packaging US conference features 60 speakers from brands and organizations including Danone, Unilever, Medtronic, Kimberly-Clark and The Alliance Against Plastic Waste. They’ll be exploring trends in corporate sustainability, consumer perception, materials development, regulation and more. Pre-conference workshops — including one on supply chain packaging with DHL analysts — start in the afternoon of March 5.
March 7-15
SXSW 2025
Going strong for more than three decades, this iconic music, film and interactive media festival is still a big draw, attracting more than 300,000 attendees annually. SXSW’s unique culture-and-tech bent makes it a prime place for trendspotting; expect to see next-level brand activations, plenty of AI talk during the panels and, as the event inevitably starts trending online, a range of social media strategies for capitalizing on the buzz.
March 9-11
SPECS Show 2025
Hosted by Chain Store Age, SPECS Show convenes the nation’s leading retailers and suppliers in the store development industry “to learn, share ideas, develop business partnerships and find innovative solutions,” per the event’s website. Topics on the agenda include the future of store planning, women in retail, automating the workforce through AI, retail design in the digital era and more, with this year’s keynote set to be delivered by former NFL legend Troy Aikman.
March 10-12
Pack Expo Southeast 2025
The newest regional offshoot of Pack Expo bills itself as a “one-stop shop for packaging and processing solutions in the southeast’s vibrant manufacturing corridor.” This inaugural show will feature more than 400 exhibitors across verticals markets, with an emphasis on innovation for CPG and life science professionals. Industry experts and trade association leaders will cover a broad range of topics — from PET packaging to martech automation and robotics — during a series of fast-paced seminars.
March 12
CMO Summit
CMO Summit is an exclusive, invite-only event for senior marketing leaders. In addition to networking and discussions on pressing industry topics — including the implications of AI and the evolving role of CMOs within organizations — top marketing bosses from Time (Sadé Muhammad) and Bloomberg Industry Group (Maite Salazar) are slated to take the stage.