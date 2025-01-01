January 2025 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
January 4-6
ASI Show Orlando
ASO Show Orlando positions itself as “the first promotional products trade show of the year.” The three-day get-together is set to include lunch-and-learn sessions, brainstorms, product previews and a keynote from Stephanie Stuckey, Chair of Stuckey’s.
January 5
Golden Globes
The last (2024) Golden Globes telecast reached 9.4 million viewers, per Billboard. This year’s show, the 82nd edition, will be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser and broadcast on CBS.
January 5-7
Lead Generation World
Set to take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Lead Generation World (LGW) is meant for anyone who generates or buys leads — or provides services to those who do.
January 7-10
CES 2025
The biggest U.S. tech conference of the year, CES is where brands, tech leaders and startups from across the world come to see and experience the latest tech innovations and solutions. Keynote speakers for CES 2025 include SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz. Josh Golden, Eric Ashworth, Joshua Lowcock are among the Quad team members who will be in attendance.
January 12-14
NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show
The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) biggest event of the year brings together 6,000+ brands and retailers from around the world. Speakers are set to include executives from New Balance, Target, Foot Locker, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, Sephora. Stop by booth 1241 to see how Quad is helping retail marketers optimize every step of the shopper journey through innovative solutions designed to create seamless, personalized connections across household, in-store and online.
January 19-22
StorePoint Retail
This event is designed with both retailers and suppliers in mind, with a focus on the in-store shopping experience. Quad’s In-Store team will be in attendance to share insights and strategies to help retailers and suppliers elevate the in-store experience and drive shopper engagement.
January 20
The College Football Playoff National Championship
This championship game will mark the first edition of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format, which means an additional round of games for marketing activations and TV ads galore (inevitably including a healthy dose of “Fansville” spots from CFP sponsor Dr Pepper).
January 21-23
Cosmoprof North America
Cosmoprof North America brings together retailers, distributors, brands, suppliers and investors from across all areas of the beauty industry — from skincare to hair.
January 23-24
The Financial Marketing Summit 2025
The Financial Marketing Summit (FMS) brings together financial publishers, marketers and trader-educator to “share what’s working to build their businesses now,” per FMS.