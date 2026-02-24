Lookbook: The retail marketing trends shaping 2026

See what’s inside
What the experts are saying
We tapped Quad experts for a look inside what’s happening in retail right now.
“In-store is becoming the most precise for all of retail media.”
— Kevin Bridgewater, SVP, Strategic Retail Solutions, Quad
“AI is rewriting how people discover and compare, but it hasn’t replaced how they feel and decide.”
— Heidi Waldusky, VP, Brand Marketing, Quad
4 trends retail marketers need to know now
AI becomes a dominant discovery engine
As agents and generative tools become more embedded in consumer routines, shoppers will reshape the discovery journey, forcing retail marketers to rethink customer connections.
Grocery finds new ways to go digital
Grocery is continuing its digital transformation, with delivery apps, intermediaries and retail media networks redefining customer acquisition and loyalty.
IRL experiences become a competitive advantage
As AI changes behaviors online, stores still deliver something consumers can’t find online: physical confidence, sensory evaluation and emotional reassurance.
Creators add much-needed authenticity
Creators and influencers counterbalance AI’s discovery challenges by offering authentic, human-led recommendations that consumers trust.