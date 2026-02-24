Lookbook: The retail marketing trends shaping 2026

Learn how AI-driven discovery, retail media, in-store experiences and creator influence are emerging across today’s retail landscape in this free eMarketer Lookbook, made possible by Quad.

See what’s inside

  • How shoppers are discovering, deciding and buying

  • What AI is changing across personalization and purchase

  • How consumer behavior is impacting retail strategies

  • Why retail media and in-store experiences matter more than ever

  • How consumer expectations are evolving across channels

  • What today’s retail trends mean for planning ahead

What the experts are saying

We tapped Quad experts for a look inside what’s happening in retail right now.

Portrait of Kevin Bridgewater

“In-store is becoming the most precise for all of retail media.”

Kevin Bridgewater, SVP, Strategic Retail Solutions, Quad

Portrait of Heidi Waldusky

“AI is rewriting how people discover and compare, but it hasn’t replaced how they feel and decide.”

Heidi Waldusky, VP, Brand Marketing, Quad

4 trends retail marketers need to know now

AI becomes a dominant discovery engine

As agents and generative tools become more embedded in consumer routines, shoppers will reshape the discovery journey, forcing retail marketers to rethink customer connections.

Grocery finds new ways to go digital

Grocery is continuing its digital transformation, with delivery apps, intermediaries and retail media networks redefining customer acquisition and loyalty.

IRL experiences become a competitive advantage

As AI changes behaviors online, stores still deliver something consumers can’t find online: physical confidence, sensory evaluation and emotional reassurance.

Creators add much-needed authenticity

Creators and influencers counterbalance AI’s discovery challenges by offering authentic, human-led recommendations that consumers trust.

Get this free Lookbook to catch up on what’s changing in 2026