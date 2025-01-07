Retail trends to

watch in 2025

Dive into this exclusive eMarketer Analyst Report for insights on the top five trends reshaping retail.

January 7th, 2024

As competition heats up and shoppers demand more than ever, standing out requires bold strategies and innovative thinking. In the year ahead, the most successful retailers will embrace emerging technologies, redefine loyalty and find new ways to create value — no matter where customers choose to shop.

What’s inside:

  • How generative AI is unlocking potential for faster, smarter business decisions

  • Why China’s e-commerce giants face disruption—and what that means for global markets

  • The future of retail media networks amidst growing competition and advertiser demand for transparency

  • New strategies for retail memberships that build lasting customer loyalty

  • The critical role of media and entertainment in the retail experience

