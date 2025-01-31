Welcome to The Week in Data, MarTech and AI, a weekly roundup from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding the technology–driven transformation of marketing.

DeepSeek signals new chapter, challenges for generative AI

New IAB study focuses on balancing privacy and personalization

Consumers may be demanding stricter privacy regulations governing the use of their personal information, but they’re willing to make exceptions for the right kind of marketing, according to the just-released Consumer Privacy Playbook study from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). The study found that just 2% of consumers have concerns about use of their data for personalized advertising. At the same time, 86% of consumers understand that advertising helps pay for a toll-free internet, the study showed. “Personalization and privacy can co-exist and benefit both consumers and the growth of the free and open internet,” as IAB CEO David Cohen put it in a statement announcing the study’s release. More on privacy and personalization: “The Push and Pull of Privacy: Brands are walking an ethical tightrope” (MediaPost)

“Ad Industry Must Stay ‘Open’ To Save The Web” (Media Daily News)

Marketers are facing legal risks surrounding the use of generative AI, law firm says