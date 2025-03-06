You’re doing the weekly shop, browsing the aisle for your child’s favorite sugary cereal. You spot it, but as you reach to grab it, your eyes catch sight of the store brand version — “Honey Flavored Nut Circles.” Weird name, you think, but hey, they’re a dollar less. You chuck them in your cart instead.
This is a reality many consumers meet as financial pressures rise and the options for affordable alternatives grow. This has given rise to “dupe” culture, in which consumers seek out cost-effective alternatives that mimic higher-end products, often under a retailer’s store brand.
But outside of economic pressures, what else is driving consumers to choose dupes? And what strategic choices can CPG brands use to maximize this trend?
Hashtag #dupe
Notably, there’s massive online buzz around dupe culture. On TikTok, consumers share their latest finds with excitement, treating dupes as a budget hack or a well-kept secret for savvy shoppers only. According to WARC research, 31% of adults have purchased a dupe — and that number jumps to 49% among Gen Z.
Gen Z’s influence on spending is undeniable, and their focus on cost-effective choices is reshaping retail. Another 56% of Gen Z shoppers say they are extremely likely or likely to try store brands to find the “best value,” a PMLA report found.
Katie Kelly-Landberg, a colleague of mine at Quad’s design agency, Favorite Child, gave insight into this trend in an eMarketer piece, “The Trends Driving Dupe Culture Mainstream.”
As Katie notes in the partnership piece with eMarketer, “Dupe culture taps into a shopper’s sense of discovery and pride — there’s a thrill in finding a quality alternative at a lower price. This playful, savvy approach to spending empowers consumers, especially as own brands evolve to offer products that give shoppers a small win without sacrificing quality.”
Another dupe trend: Private labels going premium
Own brands are no longer just generic alternatives; they’re carefully designed to look and feel premium. Take Publix Premium ice cream packaging, for example — it exudes luxury and quality, reinforcing the idea that private label products aren’t just about savings, but also about experience.
Favorite Child’s package design for Publix Premium products reinforces luxury.
Retailers are leaning into design, formulation and marketing to reposition store brands from “budget alternative” to “best-kept secret.” Aldi, for example, has mastered this, with nearly 80% of its sales coming from private label products, according to Numerator. The