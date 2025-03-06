You’re doing the weekly shop, browsing the aisle for your child’s favorite sugary cereal. You spot it, but as you reach to grab it, your eyes catch sight of the store brand version — “Honey Flavored Nut Circles.” Weird name, you think, but hey, they’re a dollar less. You chuck them in your cart instead.

This is a reality many consumers meet as financial pressures rise and the options for affordable alternatives grow. This has given rise to “dupe” culture, in which consumers seek out cost-effective alternatives that mimic higher-end products, often under a retailer’s store brand.

But outside of economic pressures, what else is driving consumers to choose dupes? And what strategic choices can CPG brands use to maximize this trend?