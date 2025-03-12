“Just because a vendor submits a ‘perfect’ RFP response may not mean they’re actually the right partner the job,” Oliver Kimberley, Quad’s General Manager of Managed Services, writes in a recent Forbes article Kimberley challenges the conventional “request for proposal” system and suggests a shift in mindset — one that prioritizes alignment with people.

The problem with the traditional RFP process

Kimberley likens a standardized RFP process to a student who learns complex math formulas without understanding the why behind it. In this case, partners just simply give you what you’re asking for, without truly matching your organization’s essence.

According to Kimberley, standard RFPs are stacked with limitations and inefficiencies. Vendors only respond to 65% of the RFPs they receive according to Loopio research , and even when responses do come in, they’re often inconsistent, making it difficult to compare vendors objectively. Worse, asking for a more structured RFP, to cross-examine fairly, can inadvertently stifle creative problem-solving — turning vendors into box-tickers rather than strategic partners.

A “request for people” approach vs. A “request for proposal” process

Instead of only requesting proposals, Kimberley argues that marketers should seek partners who deeply understand their brand, align with long-term objectives and bring fresh thinking to the table. This means broadening the pool of potential vendors.

However, that’s not to say you should open the doors for just anybody. “Casting a wider net, though, does not mean waving questionable vendors through. In fact, it can involve tightening the criteria for entry,” he says. “The trick is to narrow your pool using different parameters — specifically, those focusing on how the potential partner proposes to align with your brand’s long-term vision and your team’s ways of working.”

As part of this new evaluation process, Kimberley suggests setting new qualification criteria (like company culture fit) and meeting with potential partners face-to-face to practice culture due diligence.

The most important thing, according to Kimberley, is that you aren’t resting on the status quo. The RFP process should be unique to your company’s minutiae. Making sure your RFP process allows for a people and culture fit will deliver a long-lasting partner relationship — one that is founded on mutual understanding and consistently delivers actualized and effective campaigns.