For all the talk of data bringing scientific rigor to marketing, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the fact that customers make choices both with their heads and their hearts — even when it involves the cold, hard math of financial services.

And that means considering both behaviors and emotional motivations in understanding what customers want from banking, insurance and other services, and why, said Todd McNab, Vice President of Client Strategy at Quad.

Speaking during an eMarketer webinar on Aug. 27, McNab urged financial services marketers to view data as a conduit to deeper, more meaningful relationships that allow their organizations to better anticipate the needs of customers.

Seeing it any other way, he said, is an invitation to fall into a “sea of sameness” given that competitors most likely are accessing the same data that you are.

“While data is great, people are better,” McNab said. “Taking a higher level of interest in your customers and prospects will help you separate from the pack, because if we don’t know how they feel, we’re going to have a hard time reaching them.”