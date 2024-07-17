Four strategies for scaling personalized financial services marketing

Download our guide for smart techniques for scaled personalized financial services marketing.

July 17th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

Four strategies for scaling personalized financial services marketing guide cover

For smart financial services marketers personalization at scale is imperative. In fact, consumers expect nothing less than a highly personalized relationship with their financial brands. McKinsey research says that 76% of consumers get frustrated when they share information, and it doesn’t get utilized.

Download our guide for smart techniques for scaled personalized financial services marketing.

Key Insights:

  • Learn how to evaluate your customer relationships using the personalization maturity scale.

  • Discover which types of data and sources offer the most robust personalization opportunities.

  • Find out how to leverage even minimal data for maximum personalization impact.

  • Explore real-life case studies of financial services brands that have successfully implemented personalization at scale.​