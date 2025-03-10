Marketing for financial services: Understanding the generational shift

The graying of Gen X and the United States means financial services firms must carefully strategize to capture a shrinking pool of retirement-age wealth while also being sensitive to the inevitable transfer of Baby Boomer wealth to younger cohorts, specifically Gen X. It’s going to require cultivating an evolving understanding of the unique attitudes and behaviors of not only Generation X, but of all the generational cohorts. Regarding Gen X, financial institutions need to get personal and precise in their marketing to engage and retain the Gen X business, understanding their differences from the generations that came before them.