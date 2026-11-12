When the Milwaukee Brewers captured their franchise’s first World Series championship, fans across Wisconsin looked for ways to celebrate and remember the moment.

Quad has played an important role in helping preserve that historic season as the printer of a variety of World Series-related publications, including the official MLB World Series Program, the newly released 2026 MLB Official World Series Program – Commemorative Edition, championship special magazines and a special Brewers-focused December issue of Milwaukee Magazine.

The official MLB commemorative edition was created in response to extraordinary demand from Brewers fans following the team’s championship run. Printed and bound at Quad’s Sussex facility, the publication gives fans another opportunity to own a keepsake celebrating the franchise’s first World Series title.

The work builds on Quad’s 25-year relationship with Major League Baseball, during which the company has served as MLB’s exclusive printer for the All-Star Game, League Championship Series and World Series programs.