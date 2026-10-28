As Brewers fans celebrate the team’s first World Series appearance in 44 years, employees at Quad’s printing facility in Sussex are helping bring the championship experience to life just miles from Milwaukee by producing the 2026 World Series Program. For 25 years, Quad has served as Major League Baseball’s official printer, producing the annual World Series Program for fans and collectors. This year’s 176-page edition includes team features, season highlights, player information, scorecards and other content designed to commemorate the Fall Classic.

Creating a piece of baseball history

For fans, the official World Series Program is more than a game-day purchase. It serves as a lasting record of the championship and a collectible keepsake that preserves the stories and memories of each Fall Classic.

Excitement close to home

This year’s program carries special meaning for many Wisconsin-based employees. With the Brewers advancing to the World Series, excitement has spread throughout the Sussex facility as employees watch the hometown team compete on baseball’s biggest stage while helping produce one of the event’s most recognizable collectibles. “As a lifelong Brewers fan, it’s incredibly exciting to see my favorite team on the cover of the World Series program,” said Rick Cowan, Customer Account Manager at Quad for the MLB account. “After more than 30 years at Quad, knowing that fans will take home something we helped create and keep as a piece of Brewers history makes this project especially meaningful.” That excitement extends well beyond the employees directly working on the program. “Once production begins, you can feel the excitement across the facility,” Rick said. “Employees understand they’re helping create a keepsake that fans will hold onto long after the final out, and that gives everyone a sense of pride.” Producing the program requires close coordination across multiple departments as employees work against tight deadlines to ensure copies are ready for distribution before the series begins.

Collectibles as cultural currency

collector craze. become an important counterbalance to screen time. Some 68% of adults currently collect at least one type of physical item, and 79% of Gen Z say collecting physical objects helps them feel more connected to the real world.