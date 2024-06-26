From the latest global advertising revenue projection for 2024 to the growth in foot traffic at discount grocer Aldi, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$927 billion

Projected global advertising revenues in 2024, for a year-over-year increase of approximately 10%, according to Magna’s latest forecast, per Adweek.

71 million

The record-breaking number of people expected to travel in the U.S. during the Fourth of July holiday week — 5.7 million more compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019 — according to data from AAA, per Axios.

26.3%

Year-over-year growth in foot traffic in May at discount grocer Aldi, compared to 7.9% for traditional grocery chains, according to data from Placer.ai, per Supermarket News.

75%

The percentage of Gen Zers who say that luxury brands should focus on the creation of unique and memorable experiences, compared to 66% of respondents of all ages, according to a new Dotdash Meredith study, per MediaPost.

$400 million

The amount that American Express is spending to buy Squarespace-owned restaurant reservation platform Tock, per Reuters. The move builds on the credit card company’s acquisition of Resy in 2019.

41%

The year-over-year increase in out-of-home cinema advertising spend in Q1 2024, as theater attendance continues to recover post-pandemic, according to data from Vivvix, per Marketing Brew.

43%

The share of consumers who have purchased running shoes and then used them for any type of exercise (including running), according to new research from Circana, per Retail Brew. Instead, purchasers are wearing them for other reasons, including “casual or everyday use” (33%) and for work (7%).

59%

The percentage of U.S. adults who are uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings — up 2% from 2023 — according to Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report.

35 in 100

The share of the top 100 brands featured in the 50 most-watched films of 2023 that were car manufacturers, according to Concave Brand Tracking’s Top 100 Product Placement Brands report, with brands ranked based on the total global value they received from their movie product placements, per Ad Age.

14.6%