From the share of grocery shoppers who rely on deals and promotions to sneaker brand Asics’ growth in the resale market, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

45%

The share of Americans who say they rely on deals and promotions as part of their everyday grocery shopping experience, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll for grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods in partnership with Swiftly, per Chain Store Age.

83%

The percentage of U.S. consumers who have a rewards credit card, according to TD Bank’s 2024 Consumer Spending Index, per Drug Store News.

$12 billion

The amount in estimated earned media value (EMV) garnered in 2023 by the top 100 brands using creators on TikTok — from Amazon to the NBA — according to a new report from the social media app in partnership with CreatorIQ, per MediaPost.

1 in 4

The proportion of Americans who say their productivity at work has declined since the Paris Olympics began, while half say they’ve changed their daily routines in order to watch the Games, according to NBCUniversal, per Reuters.

600%

Year-over-year growth experienced by sneaker brand Asics on the resale platform StockX, making it the fastest-growing sneaker brand on the platform, according to StockX’s latest trend report, per Fashion Dive.

313 billion

The number of viewing minutes registered on streaming platforms July 1-7 — the most ever recorded in a single measurement week — according to Nielsen data. Content leading the way included “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” on Netflix (2.05 billion), “Suits” on Netflix and Peacock (1.5 billion) and “House of the Dragon” on Max (1.3 billion).

$42.99

The monthly subscription fee for new streaming service Venu Sports, a joint venture of Disney-ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery that will combine the linear feeds of 14 sports-focused networks into one service starting this fall, per Deadline.

11 million

The number of paying subscribers to Snapchat+ (Snapchat’s paid offering), according to Snap Inc.’s Q2 update, per Social Media Today.

20%

The increase in U.S. sales of subcompact crossover utility vehicles during the first six months of 2024, outpacing the 2% growth in overall vehicle sales, according to the Cox Automotive Forecast, per Axios.

100