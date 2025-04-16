From the projected growth in Easter spending to the share of shoppers buying duped makeup, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$23.6 billion

The projected amount that U.S. consumers plan to spend on Easter-related items this year — up from last year’s $22.4 billion but below 2023’s record high of $24 billion — according to a survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

$71.05

Projected retail media ad spending by 2026 — up from 2025’s projected $60.81 billion — according to a just-released eMarketer forecast.

9.1%

The increase in active job listings for the marketing industry in Q1 2025 compared to the previous quarter, for a total of 90,951 listings, according to executive search firm Taligence, per Ad Age. The analysis, which looked at client-side, full-time marketing roles, shows senior marketing roles (i.e., director- and VP-level roles) growing the most during that time, at 15.9%.

9%

The share of Americans who have knowingly purchased “duped” makeup (i.e., makeup that’s a copycat or imitation of a name-brand product) in the past year, according to a just-released YouGov survey, per Happi. (See also: “What is dupe culture? And what do brands need to know?” from Quad.)

43.8%

Streaming’s share of TV usage in March — its largest share to date — according to Nielsen’s just-released “The Gauge” report.

4 in 5

The approximate share of consumers who say they have to put in a moderate or a lot of work to get information or help from companies, with more than half saying the inability to easily search for and find the information they need is the biggest issue they face in self-service experiences with brands, according to a new survey of U.S. and UK consumers from Coveo, per Customer Experience Dive.

1

The spot that Nike claimed in the footwear category in Piper Sandler’s latest “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, making it the most popular footwear brand for the age group.

37%

The share of consumers who say they prefer quick bites over larger meals — up from 29% in 2010 — according to a new Circana study, per MediaPost.

21%

The year-over-year jump in U.S. online grocery sales in March, for a total of $9.7 billion — the eighth straight month that online grocery sales have exceeded $9.5 billion — according to the latest Brick Meets Click and Mercatus survey, per Retail Brew. Brick Meets Click attributes this continued growth to “promotions and subscriptions offered by grocers, mass retailers and third-party grocery sellers.”

41%